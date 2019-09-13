President differs with secretary’s stand as AICF initiates probe against joint-secretary

Aatreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The normally quiet world of chess officialdom has suddenly become noisy. Allegations, removal of a state association secretary by a vote of no-confidence shortly before elections, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) forming a committee to investigate — the corridors of administration are abuzz with activities not associated normally with the game.

That the individual in the eye of the storm is an AICF official, other than being a player and coach, makes the developments stand out. An International Master and secretary of the Bengal Chess Association (BCA) until two weeks ago, Atanu Lahiri is also a joint-secretary of the AICF. At the moment, he is subject to the federation’s inquiry.

GM Dibyendu Barua first accused Lahiri of embezzlement of funds in BCA and mismanagement before the state body’s executive council removed him as secretary at an emergency meeting and issued a show-cause notice.

The AICF issued a note condemning Lahiri. “The charges are against BCA secretary Atanu Lahiri and the AICF wishes to inform all involved that we do not approve of this,” said AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan. He was asked by the federation chief to release a statement on the matter.

Incidentally, from Barua’s allegation to the AICF’s statement, everything happened when Lahiri was in China as head of delegation and coach of the Indian team at the World Cadet Championship. After Lahiri pointed this out and said he had not been heard at all, AICF president PR Venketrama Raja issued another statement on September 9.

“The press release by the AICF went beyond the brief given by me and has created unnecessary emotions giving the impression that AICF has made up its mind. It is important that we in the AICF be seen as impartial till all allegations are verified and a chance is given to all parties to speak. I see some members of BCA have already called a meeting to initiate action against Mr Atanu even before the AICF has done the investigation,” said Raja.

He announced the formation of a three-member committee headed by AICF vice-president A Narasimha Reddy to probe Barua’s allegations and conduct elections at BCA, which is due in October. AICF vice-president DV Sundar and treasurer Kishor Bandekar are the other members of the committee, which has been asked to submit its report in three months.

Lahiri has said the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to malign him. With elections coming up in BCA, he has also questioned the timing of the allegations. It can be noted that the AICF too is due for elections next year and as one of the five joint secretaries, Lahiri can be seen as a rival by those aspiring to contest for the secretary’s post.