Home Sport Other

President differs with secretary’s stand as AICF initiates probe against joint-secretary

That the individual in the eye of the storm is an AICF official, other than being a player and coach, makes the developments stand out.

Published: 13th September 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Singh Chauhan (C) with Dibyendu Barua (L) and Atanu Lahiri in happier times.

Bharat Singh Chauhan (C) with Dibyendu Barua (L) and Atanu Lahiri in happier times.

By Aatreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The normally quiet world of chess officialdom has suddenly become noisy. Allegations, removal of a state association secretary by a vote of no-confidence shortly before elections, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) forming a committee to investigate — the corridors of administration are abuzz with activities not associated normally with the game.

That the individual in the eye of the storm is an AICF official, other than being a player and coach, makes the developments stand out. An International Master and secretary of the Bengal Chess Association (BCA) until two weeks ago, Atanu Lahiri is also a joint-secretary of the AICF. At the moment, he is subject to the federation’s inquiry.

GM Dibyendu Barua first accused Lahiri of embezzlement of funds in BCA and mismanagement before the state body’s executive council removed him as secretary at an emergency meeting and issued a show-cause notice.

The AICF issued a note condemning Lahiri. “The charges are against BCA secretary Atanu Lahiri and the AICF wishes to inform all involved that we do not approve of this,” said AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan. He was asked by the federation chief to release a statement on the matter.

Incidentally, from Barua’s allegation to the AICF’s statement, everything happened when Lahiri was in China as head of delegation and coach of the Indian team at the World Cadet Championship. After Lahiri pointed this out and said he had not been heard at all, AICF president PR Venketrama Raja issued another statement on September 9.

“The press release by the AICF went beyond the brief given by me and has created unnecessary emotions giving the impression that AICF has made up its mind. It is important that we in the AICF be seen as impartial till all allegations are verified and a chance is given to all parties to speak. I see some members of BCA have already called a meeting to initiate action against Mr Atanu even before the AICF has done the investigation,” said Raja.

He announced the formation of a three-member committee headed by AICF vice-president A Narasimha Reddy to probe Barua’s allegations and conduct elections at BCA, which is due in October. AICF vice-president DV Sundar and treasurer Kishor Bandekar are the other members of the committee, which has been asked to submit its report in three months.

Lahiri has said the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to malign him. With elections coming up in BCA, he has also questioned the timing of the allegations. It can be noted that the AICF too is due for elections next year and as one of the five joint secretaries, Lahiri can be seen as a rival by those aspiring to contest for the secretary’s post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICF
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp