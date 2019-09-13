PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu wants to set up a badminton academy in Visakhapatnam. She expressed her desire when she met the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the latter’s office here Friday.

Responding positively, the Chief Minister assured her that the Government will allocate five acres of land for setting up the badminton academy. He immediately directed the officials concerned to initiate the proceedings.

If the proposal materializes, it will be first of its kind badminton academy to be coming up in Andhra Pradesh post-state bifurcation.

PV Sindhu along with her parents PV Ramana and Lakshmi accompanied by Minister for sports Muttamsetty Srinivas Rao, sports organizations representative Chamundeswarinath, Official Language Academy chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) officials met the Chief Minister.

She met Jagan Mohan Reddy for the first time after winning the prestigious World Championship last month. Congratulating on her achievement, the Chief Minister felicitated her with a shawl and a memento. On the occasion, she showed him the gold medal she won in the Badminton World Championship.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Sindhu said the Chief Minister congratulated her and asked her to do well in the future to bring more laurels to the state. “He not only promised all support but also promised to provide five acres of land and needed support,” she said.

Asked about her nomination for Padmabhushan Award, she expressed her happiness. “It is not yet confirmed. If I get the award, It will definitely a proud movement for me,” she said.

Minister for Sports M Srinivas Rao said they happy for the achievements of PV Sindhu, who is a Telugu girl. “We all wish her to do well and win the gold medal in the ensuing Olympics. On our part, we extend every possible support to her,” she said.

Later, the ace shuttler met the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan, where she was felicitated.