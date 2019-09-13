Rani Rampal to captain Indian women's hockey team in tour of England

Home Sport Other

Rani Rampal hopes the team will do well in the upcoming tour of Netherlands. (Twitter | Hockey India)

Rani Rampal (File photo | Twitter | Hockey India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star forward Rani Rampal was on Friday named captain of the 18-member Indian women's hockey team which will take on England in a five-match series starting September 27 in Marlow.

The series is scheduled to take place from September 27 to October 4 and Rani will have goalkeeper Savita as her deputy.

Savita and Rajani Etimarpu retained their places in the side following the team's triumph in the Olympic Test Event in Japan recently.

Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar and Salima Tete have also been named in the squad.

The midfield sees the return of the experienced Namita Toppo after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, Hockey India said in a statement.

India's midfield will also consist of other experienced players in Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal and Lilima Minz.

The forward-line features Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur and youngster Sharmila Devi who made her international debut during the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo.

"The balance and mixture of players in our team remains the same from previous tournaments as go into an important phase in our objective of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics 2020," Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said about the team selected for the event.

"It is good to have Namita Toppo back in the squad for the first time since Asian Games 2018...We still have ten days of training before we leave for the matches in England.

"I am sure these matches will serve as good preparation for our vital FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Odisha against USA in November 2019," he added.

The Dutchman also said the tour will help in preparing the team to face USA in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Odisha.

The Indian Team:

Goalkeepers: Savita (Vice-Captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete

Midfielders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo.

Forwards: Rani (Captain), Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

