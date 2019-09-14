Home Sport Other

Before domestic marathon, Tamil Nadu pick up pace in Tiruppur

It’s that time of the year w­h­en Tamil Nadu’s cricketers are really pulling their socks up.

Published: 14th September 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Pacers K Vignesh, M Mohammed, T Natarajan and J Kousik are a part of Tamil Nadu’s probables for this Vijay Hazare Trophy

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year w­h­en Tamil Nadu’s cricketers are really pulling their socks up.
They’ve been hard at it for the past week in Tiruppur, going through their hard yards at the nets to gear up for the protracted domestic season ahead of them. The first assignment in store for them is the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which kicks off come September 24.

While they had initially planned to camp in Dehradun, bad weather in the hilly terrain meant they had to look at alternatives. They chose Tiruppur for one particular reason. Considering that speedsters had been their forte during the 2016-17 season, they went for the newly-laid wickets in Ti­ruppur for the bounce and pace they’re offering. It’s the perfect sandbox for their pace battery to get into the groove before a long season.

“I know that I’m good with my yorkers and slower ones, but I haven’t been getting much movement of late,” said pacer Thangarasu Natarajan.

“Over these past few days — we also have really good wickets to bowl on in Tiruppur — my inswingers are coming out really well, because of inputs from (coach D) Vasu sir and the other guys. It’s the same with the other guys.” 

It goes without saying that keeping the players’ bodies ticking throughout the season is top priority, considering that there’s a long domestic season — Ranji Trophy goes on till next March — waiting for them at the end of the white-ball road. That, and Tamil Nadu’s — especially their pace contingent’s — tryst with injuries over the past few years.

“That’s one of the biggest areas that we’re focussing on, fitness,” explained batsman Baba Aparajith. “We went through a lot of drills — 40m sprints, Yoyo tests, and other routines — to see where we stand. Even our camp isn’t just about bettering our skills. Our sessions have been planned in such a way that fitness is also a big part of it. We’re going through our processes, and we’re shaping up really well.”

That apart, the state’s probables are also in the process of settling down under new coach Vasu. And going by the players’ words, that gelling seems to be progressing quite well. “He’s a very hands-on coach,” remarked Natarajan. 

“He’s been trying to understand each and every player’s game, and then he’s giving us tailor-made advice. He’s mostly asked us to stick to our strengths, and keep improving them with each day.”

On the personal front, Natarajan himself is on the forefront of things, considering that the 28-year-old has graduated from being a rookie to spearheading the pace battery over the last three years.  

Not to mention the experience he’s gained from his T20 league outings. With Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Mohammed and J Kousik as his pace comrades at the camp, Natarajan feels that Tamil Nadu’s pace attack is all geared up for the long road ahead.

“The best thing about the other guys is that they clearly understand their strengths and limitations. We exchange ideas and pointers to get better.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Cricket Team Vijay Hazare Trophy Ranji Trophy
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp