Gymnasts in the dark ahead of World Championships

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian gymnasts are at risk of missing out on participating in the upcoming World Championships due to a stand-off between the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Ministry.

The ministry, due to a factional fight in the Gymnastics Federation of India, had asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to select the team for the Worlds, where Olympic quotas are at stake.

However, the IOA had stated they were not authorised by Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) to select a team. Selection trials, that had been scheduled earlier this month, had been called off for this reason even after athletes turned up at the venue.

On Friday, the ministry wrote to the FIG asking them to empower IOA to select a team. “As you are aware, the Gymnastics Federation of India is not recognised by the Government of India in view of misgovernance, favouritism and factionalism in the GFI,” the letter said, before listing out the body’s misdeeds.

In view of the above, you are requested to take a holistic view and protect the interests of the athletes in a fair and transparent manner by letting the committee headed by the IOA to carry out selection trials and select best performing athletes on merit in a free and fair manner.”

However, with the Worlds starting on October 4, it remains to be seen if the FIG will empower IOA to select a team in time. Six Indian gymnasts have been provisionally registered for this event.