Prajith Kumar bags double in inter-school table tennis meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Prajith Kumar of Anitha Methodist School won the boys’ below seventh and below ninth standard titles at the inter-school table tennis tournament organised by YMCA-Madras Royapettah. In the below seven final, Prajith defeated Nikhil Menon of SBOA. In the other final, he defeated Guru Sanjith of PSBB.

Boys: Below 7th: A Prajith Kumar (Anitha Methodist) bt Nikhil Menon (SBOA) 9-11, 11-8, 13-11, 12-14, 11-5. Below 9th: A Prajith Kumar (Anitha Methodist) bt Guru Sanjith (PSBB) 11-6, 6-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-6. Girls: Below 7th: RH Mansi (PSBB) bt Samitha (PSBB) 11-3, 11-8, 11-6. Below 9th: Ekantika (Aloha) bt NBS Tanuja (SBOA) 11-9, 11-5, 3-11, 9-11, 11-9.

Suresh cracks 223 n.o

DSS Club’s J Suresh Kumar

who scored a double ton

An unbeaten 223 by J Suresh Kumar (132b, 4x23, 6x9) and S Sujay’s 101 enabled DSS Club to hammer ICF Sports Association by 189 runs in a TNCA Second Division A zone match.

II Division A: TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 241/7 in 50 ovs (Chirag S Jain 84, H Mohammed Imran 54) bt SPIC Recreation Club 210/9 in 42 ovs (S Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandeepan 68, G Surender 30, R Mithun 4/30) by 2 runs on VJD method. DSS Club 369/6 in 50 ovs (J Suresh Kumar 223 n.o, S Sujay 101) bt ICF Sports Association 180 in 46.4 ovs (A Ganesh Kumar 49, R Jayachandran 39, P Nirmal Kumar 3/37, PS Raghul 3/28). IV Division B: Sridhar Cricket Club 285 in 50 ovs (K Gokul 93, V Anbarasan 53, E Karthick 50, KP Sharan 4/20) bt Chennai Port Sports Council 199 in 44.3 ovs (K Meganathan 54, P Kanish Prabhu 47, G Sakthivel 3/31). BSNL Chennai Telephones Recreation Club 109 in 37.5 ovs (R Sarath Kanna 4/16) lost to GE T&D India Sports and Recreation Club 110/6 in 20.1 ovs (RS Aaksh 40 n.o, C Velmurugan 4/37). Ranji Cricket Club 216 in 49.5 ovs (Sanchan P Shaju 61, S Ravikumar 42, KK Kalaivendan 4/58) lost to Twentieth Century Club 218/9 in 49.3 ovs (KK Kalaivendan 55, M Srinivasan 36, P Pandiyan 31, S Bharath Raj 31 n.o, B Jaffer Salim Sadiq 4/83).

Sadham shines

S Sadham Hussain top-scored with 93 as SK XI got the better of Mailam Engineering college by 90 runs in a First Division tie of Villupuram District Cricket Association League. In another match, Friends CC thrashed United CC ‘A’ by 201 runs with K Lakshmanan picking up seven wickets.

Brief scores: I Division: SK XI 182 in 38 ovs (S Sadham Hussain 93, R Ajith 3/37, A Vigneshvaran 4/47) bt Mailam Engg 92 in 25.1 ovs (K Vinoth Kumar 36 ); Friends CC 305 in 39.5 ovs (K Lakshmanan 60, P Karthick 30, M Pasupathi 30, S Nithyakumar 30, S Manikandan 74 n.o; S Sowmodeep Aravind Manna 5/72, S Senthil Kumar 3/44) bt United CC ‘A’ 103 in 18.3 ovs (K Lakshmannan 7/30); Captain CC 282 in 44.2 ovs (S Raja 64, A Kamaleshwaran 105, R Arul Selvam 5/52, S Mohan Raj 3/50) bt Valavanur CC 92 in 19.3 ovs (S Raja 4/17).