Home Sport Other

Prajith Kumar bags double in inter-school table tennis meet

A Prajith Kumar of Anitha Methodist School won the boys’ below seventh and below ninth standard titles at the inter-school table tennis tournament.

Published: 14th September 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Table Tennis

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Prajith Kumar of Anitha Methodist School won the boys’ below seventh and below ninth standard titles at the inter-school table tennis tournament organised by YMCA-Madras Royapettah. In the below seven final, Prajith defeated Nikhil Menon of SBOA. In the other final, he defeated Guru Sanjith of PSBB.

Boys: Below 7th: A Prajith Kumar (Anitha Methodist) bt Nikhil Menon (SBOA) 9-11, 11-8, 13-11, 12-14, 11-5. Below 9th: A Prajith Kumar (Anitha Methodist) bt Guru Sanjith (PSBB) 11-6, 6-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-6. Girls: Below 7th: RH Mansi (PSBB) bt Samitha (PSBB) 11-3, 11-8, 11-6. Below 9th: Ekantika (Aloha) bt NBS Tanuja (SBOA) 11-9, 11-5, 3-11, 9-11, 11-9.
Suresh cracks 223 n.o

DSS Club’s J Suresh Kumar
who scored a double ton

An unbeaten 223 by J Suresh Kumar (132b, 4x23, 6x9) and S Sujay’s 101 enabled DSS Club to hammer ICF Sports Association by 189 runs in a TNCA Second Division A zone match.

II Division A: TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 241/7 in 50 ovs (Chirag S Jain 84, H Mohammed Imran 54) bt SPIC Recreation Club 210/9 in 42 ovs (S Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandeepan 68, G Surender 30, R Mithun 4/30) by 2 runs on VJD method. DSS Club 369/6 in 50 ovs (J Suresh Kumar 223 n.o, S Sujay 101) bt ICF Sports Association 180 in 46.4 ovs (A Ganesh Kumar 49, R Jayachandran 39, P Nirmal Kumar 3/37, PS Raghul 3/28). IV Division B: Sridhar Cricket Club 285 in 50 ovs (K Gokul 93, V Anbarasan 53, E Karthick 50, KP Sharan 4/20) bt Chennai Port Sports Council 199 in 44.3 ovs (K Meganathan 54, P Kanish Prabhu 47, G Sakthivel 3/31). BSNL Chennai Telephones Recreation Club 109 in 37.5 ovs (R Sarath Kanna 4/16) lost to GE T&D India Sports and Recreation Club 110/6 in 20.1 ovs (RS Aaksh 40 n.o, C Velmurugan  4/37). Ranji Cricket Club 216 in 49.5 ovs (Sanchan P Shaju 61, S Ravikumar 42, KK Kalaivendan 4/58) lost to Twentieth Century Club 218/9 in 49.3 ovs (KK Kalaivendan 55, M Srinivasan 36, P Pandiyan 31, S Bharath Raj 31 n.o, B Jaffer Salim Sadiq 4/83).

Sadham shines

S Sadham Hussain top-scored with 93 as SK XI got the better of Mailam Engineering college by 90 runs in a First Division tie of Villupuram District Cricket Association League. In another match, Friends CC thrashed United CC ‘A’ by 201 runs with K Lakshmanan picking up seven wickets. 
Brief scores: I Division: SK XI  182 in 38 ovs (S Sadham Hussain 93, R Ajith 3/37, A Vigneshvaran 4/47) bt Mailam Engg 92 in 25.1 ovs (K Vinoth Kumar 36 ); Friends CC 305 in 39.5 ovs (K Lakshmanan 60, P Karthick 30, M Pasupathi 30, S Nithyakumar 30, S Manikandan 74 n.o; S Sowmodeep Aravind Manna 5/72, S Senthil Kumar 3/44) bt United CC ‘A’ 103 in 18.3 ovs (K Lakshmannan 7/30); Captain CC 282 in 44.2 ovs (S Raja 64, A Kamaleshwaran 105, R Arul Selvam 5/52, S Mohan Raj 3/50) bt Valavanur CC 92 in 19.3 ovs (S Raja 4/17).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajith Kumar
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp