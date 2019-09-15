Asian test in Table Tennis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A ten-member Indian team reached Yogyakarta in Indonesia on Saturday for the Asian table tennis championships beginning on Sunday. It is the first event from which winning teams in men’s and women’s competitions will qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Squads: Men: Manav Thakkar, Anthony Amalraj, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, A Sharath Kamal.

Women: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Madhurika Patkar, Ayhika Mukherjee, Manika Batra, Archana Kamath.

Coaches: Arup Basak, Brett W Clarke. Support staff: Amarjit Singh and Hirak Bagchi.