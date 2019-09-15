Gymnastics trials set to be held on Monday

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long journey in the dark, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for Indian gymnasts in their quest to participate in the upcoming World Championships. Their participation had been thrown into doubt due to the de-recognition of the factional-strife torn Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) by the sports ministry, following which the latter had directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to conduct trials for the Worlds.

However, with one of the GFI factions still recognised by the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG), the IOA had conveyed their inability to do so, arguing that it did not have authority. The ministry had written to the FIG on Friday, asking them to empower IOA to select a team. With the Worlds scheduled from October 4, time was running out. The team was supposed to be finalised in the first week of this month, but trials had been called off after the gymnasts had reached the venue.

However, on Saturday, the ministry worked out a compromise formula involving the warring factions of the GFI and the IOA. “We are committed to the future of the athletes,” said sports minister Kiren Rijiju. “Only the best players will represent the country and we will ensure their participation.” The competition will be held from October 4 to 13 in Stuttgart.

As per a policy decision taken by the ministry, a four-member committee will meet on Monday to conduct the trials. “The ministry has worked out a mechanism through which the best athletes will be sent to represent the country,” said sports secretary RS Julaniya. “We have decided to form a committee that will include members from the rival factions of the federation and IOA and decided to hold the selections on Monday. Our thrust is on free and fair selections.” The ministry assured that FIG has been taken into confidence.

It is also understood that the ministry is taking steps to ensure that a repeat of this situation does not happen and is working to put in place a mechanism to ensure smooth selection of teams even if that particular governing body is de-recognised by the ministry or if a federation doesn’t follow the National Sports Development Code 2011.

The IOA, too, held a meeting in the evening to discuss the course of action. “The committee will have one person each from the two factions, one from the IOA and an observer from the ministry. The arrangement has the approval of the FIG as well,” said IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta. While they have not yet decided on the members of the committee, it is understood that each of the parties concerned will reveal their nominees by Monday. Following the ministry’s decision, the IOA held a meeting with both GFI factions on Saturday evening. “Whatever differences the factions had were discussed and resolved in today’s meeting. Hopefully, there will be no more factional fight within the GFI.”