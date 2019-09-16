Home Sport Other

Kavinder and Sanjeet advance, Brijesh loses World Boxing Championship

ON Saturday, India’s medal hope Amit Panghal had begun his AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championship campaign in a dominating fashion, outwitting his opponent from Chinese Taipei 5-0.

Published: 16th September 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kavinder Singh Bisht (left) won by a split verdict (3-2) against China’s Chen Zhihao

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Saturday, India’s medal hope Amit Panghal had begun his AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championship campaign in a dominating fashion, outwitting his opponent from Chinese Taipei 5-0. A flawless performance that showed why he’s billed as No 2 seed.

Twenty-four hours later in Ek­aterinburg, India’s other serious medal contender Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) made a contrasting start. Having gotten a bye in the opening round, Kavinder had waited for long to enter the ring. And when his moment arrived on Sunday, the Asian Championship silver medallist was made to toil hard by China’s Chen Zhihao. However, Kavinder showed why he has been seeded No 5 as he handled the pressure and managed to churn out a hard-fought win to keep India’s hopes intact. 

“It was good. I was eager to get the first bout out of my way, th­is had taken long. My oppon­e­nt was quite to­ugh. He used he­­ight advantage to good use. He was fast too. But I ma­­­naged to deal with him well,” he said.

His opponent’s toughness was evident in the final round. Kavinder opted for an aggressive approach and threw combination of  punches. However, Zhihao managed to keep him at bay, using his good reach. But that did not discourage Kavinder as he maintained the intensity level. His overall display appealed to the three judges by the ringside and helped him seal pre-quarters spot. The 26-year-old will take on Finland’s Arslan Khataev next. 

Later on Sunday evening, India’s S Sanjeet (91kg) posted a 4-1 victory over Scott Forrest of Scotland.
Brijesh Yadav showed plenty of fight before going down 1-4 against Turkey’s Bayram Malkan in the men’s light heavyweight section (81 kg). In the very first round, Malkan landed a blow on Brijesh’s face. Behind on points, the Indian gave a good account of himself in the second and third round, but it was not enough.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Panghal World Boxing Championship Kavinder Singh Bisht
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp