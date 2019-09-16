Home Sport Other

World champion PV Sindhu eyes China Open after high

Sindhu created history when she bagged India's first gold medal at the world championship at Basel, Switzerland last month.

Published: 16th September 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Gold-medallist PV Sindhu after winning her women's singles final match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel.

Gold-medallist PV Sindhu after winning her women's singles final match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHANGZHOU: World champion P.V. Sindhu will look to continue her great work when she leads the Indian challenge at the China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Sindhu created history when she bagged India's first gold medal at the world championship at Basel, Switzerland last month. The World No. 5 achieved the feat after her third successive final appearance.

Sindhu last won the China Open in 2016 and would like to add another feather to her glittering cap. The 24-year-old from Hyderabad will start her campaign against China's Li Xuerui, a former Olympic gold medallist and World No 1.

Saina Nehwal will also look to fire on all cylinders after recovering from injuries which stymied had her year so far.

Saina will face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the opening round and is expected to clash with former world no.1 and her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

India will miss Kidambi Srikanth and H.S. Prannoy who are down with knee injury and dengue, respectively. But there is B Sai Praneeth, who ended India's 36-year wait to become the first Indian male shuttler to claim a medal at the World Championships.

The shuttler will open against Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon and is likely to face China's third seed Shi Yu Qi in the second round.

The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who became the first men's pair from the country to win a super 500 event at Thailand Open last month, will also return and will open against Canadian combination of Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura.

In mixed doubles, Satwik will pair up with Ashwini Ponnappa and meet Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti, the Indonesian sixth seeds.

The other men's pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will take on Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Open PV Sindhu
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp