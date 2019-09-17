Home Sport Other

Gymnastics squad announced in eleventh hour

The GFI had earlier sent in six tentative names before September 9, the last date for the provisional list to be sent in.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Dipa Karmakar, Gymnastic, Gymnast

Image used for representation only. (Photo | AP)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian squad for the upcoming FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships was decided after a seven-member committee conducted the trials  just hours before the deadline at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. 

Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh and Aditya Singh Rana are in the men’s team while Pranati Nayak, Pranati Das and Aruna Buddha Reddy will feature in the women’s class. The squad was selected by a committee formed after the sports ministry took exception to the de-recognised Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) picking the team. The committee comprised of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) representative Onkar Singh, Narender Singh Mor and Kulwinder Singh representing the two GFI factions, Divya Jeychandren and IS Pabla representing the Sports Authority of India, apart from Kalpana Debnath and Gurdial Singh Bawa.

It is understood that Monday was the deadline for the final squad to be submitted. The Worlds will be an Olympic qualification event as well. The GFI had earlier sent in six tentative names before September 9, the last date for the provisional list to be sent in. Three names from that list did not make the final cut — Debang Dey and Shraddha Talekar did not make the top three while Rakesh Patra did not participate in the trials.

There appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for the troubled GFI with both factions agreeing on a meeting to discuss elections. The annual general body meeting, scheduled for September 24, will see a returning officer appointed. “Both factions have agreed to resolve their issues,” said Mor, vice president of the Sudhakar Shetty faction which is recognised by the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG). “We had a meeting on Saturday under the leadership of IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta. He played a key role in getting both factions to work together.”

FIG reply to ministry

The sports ministry’s initial stand was that the IOA pick the team and they had written to the FIG, requesting the same. On Monday, the FIG wrote back saying this wasn’t permissible as the GFI led by Shetty still had their approval. “It is also our duty to guarantee the independence of our members and protect them from any interference. This is the reason why we continue to recognise GFI and its president Mr Shetty as the only member from India,” said the letter from FIG secretary general Nicolas Buompane. “The decision of who is part of the delegation at our World Championships...is the only prerogative of our member.”

The IOA had predicted this and expressed their inability to conduct the trials. Ironically, a GFI official revealed that they had followed the same procedure to select teams in the past as well. The GFI had written to the ministry saying they were willing to do that this time too. The ministry though did not yeild until the last minute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Gymnastics Gymnastics World Championships
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp