Home Sport Other

Eugeneson Lyngdoh hoping to make most of second innings with Bengaluru

After his move from Bengaluru FC to ATK two years ago, his career hit a downward slide.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Eugeneson Lyngdoh (L) during a training session

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first day of Bengaluru FC’s training session last week also earmarked the return of Eugeneson Lyngdoh. When the 150-odd fans present at the venue called out his name, one could notice a wide smile, which had been missing in the last two seasons. After his move from Bengaluru FC to ATK two years ago, his career hit a downward slide.

Just three matches into his Atletico career, the midfielder ruptured his Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) on his left knee and could not play further part that season. After recovery, the Shillong man was not given much playing time under new coach Steve Coppell. Overall, he made just seven appearances — 5 in Indian Super League and 2 in Super Cup. Looking back, the midfielder labelled his ATK stint as frustrating. “When I came back from injury, there was a new coach who came with a new philosophy in which I did not fit well. Despite knowing that I was not in his plans, I gave my all in training sessions. I used all those sessions to build myself so that I remain confident. It was a testing time in my career,” said Lyngdoh, who wants to start a new chapter with the BFC.

The 2015 Indian Player of the Year is no longer the player he was. Injuries has been a problem and at 33, age is not on his side. Now, the player has to go through the grind in training and prove his class and fitness to ensure coach Carles Cuadrat hands him a starting role when the season starts. 
Besides fitness, there is competition in the midfield spot at the club. Of the five new signings, three are midfielders, including Raphael Augusto and Suresh Wangjam. Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu and Ajay Chhetri are the other options. 

“The competition is good for the team. It is a headache for the coach. A good team will be in such kind of situations, where players fight for spots. Here, you have to fight for your place and it shows the intent of the team. I want to just give my best and contribute in whatever aspect of the game in a way that can help the club move forward,” said Lyngdoh. 
His second stint with BFC will be important in his career as the player has been signed on a one-year contract only. But Eugeneson is not worried. “My target is to play and be get selected every week. I aim to get back in the national team too,” added Lyngdoh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eugeneson Lyngdoh Bengaluru FC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp