Eugeneson Lyngdoh hoping to make most of second innings with Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The first day of Bengaluru FC’s training session last week also earmarked the return of Eugeneson Lyngdoh. When the 150-odd fans present at the venue called out his name, one could notice a wide smile, which had been missing in the last two seasons. After his move from Bengaluru FC to ATK two years ago, his career hit a downward slide.

Just three matches into his Atletico career, the midfielder ruptured his Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) on his left knee and could not play further part that season. After recovery, the Shillong man was not given much playing time under new coach Steve Coppell. Overall, he made just seven appearances — 5 in Indian Super League and 2 in Super Cup. Looking back, the midfielder labelled his ATK stint as frustrating. “When I came back from injury, there was a new coach who came with a new philosophy in which I did not fit well. Despite knowing that I was not in his plans, I gave my all in training sessions. I used all those sessions to build myself so that I remain confident. It was a testing time in my career,” said Lyngdoh, who wants to start a new chapter with the BFC.

The 2015 Indian Player of the Year is no longer the player he was. Injuries has been a problem and at 33, age is not on his side. Now, the player has to go through the grind in training and prove his class and fitness to ensure coach Carles Cuadrat hands him a starting role when the season starts.

Besides fitness, there is competition in the midfield spot at the club. Of the five new signings, three are midfielders, including Raphael Augusto and Suresh Wangjam. Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu and Ajay Chhetri are the other options.

“The competition is good for the team. It is a headache for the coach. A good team will be in such kind of situations, where players fight for spots. Here, you have to fight for your place and it shows the intent of the team. I want to just give my best and contribute in whatever aspect of the game in a way that can help the club move forward,” said Lyngdoh.

His second stint with BFC will be important in his career as the player has been signed on a one-year contract only. But Eugeneson is not worried. “My target is to play and be get selected every week. I aim to get back in the national team too,” added Lyngdoh.