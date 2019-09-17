Home Sport Other

Mirabai Chanu aims for Olympic berth at World Weightlifting Championship

This year, Chanu lifted a personal best of 199kg (86kg+113kg) but missed out on the podium by a whisker at the Asian Championships.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATTAYA: Ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will aim to seal an Olympic spot when she leads the Indian challenge at the World Weightlifting Championship, starting here on Wednesday. Chanu had won the gold in the 48kg category at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championship.

She was down with a lower back injury but made a commendable comeback.

The 25-year-old jumped from 48kg to 49kg following the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) decision to rejig weight categories.

This year, Chanu lifted a personal best of 199kg (86kg+113kg) but missed out on the podium by a whisker at the Asian Championships.

Chanu will be competing alongside 2018's silver and bronze medal winners China's Hou Zhihui, who is also the current world record holder in the 49kg category, and Jiang Huihua respectively.

Coming to the male lifters, Youth Olympic Games gold medallist teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga will be the cynosure of all eyes.

At 16, the Mizoram boy won the silver medal in the EGAT Cup, lifting 131kg in snatch and 157kg in clean and jerk.

At the Asian Championships, he smashed the Youth World and Asian records with an effort of 297kg (134kg+163kg).

Other Indians in the fray are Commonwealth Championship gold medallist Ajay Singh (81kg) and national champion Achinta Sheuli (73kg).

This meet alone would not be enough for athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Games but a good show at the gold level Olympic qualifying event will sharpen their chances of making it to the Games next year.

Squad:

Men: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Ajay Singh (81 kg)

Women: Mirabai Chanu (49 kg), Jhilli Dalabehera (45 kg), Sneha Soren (55kg), Rakhi Halder (64kg).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirabai Chanu Olympic World Weightlifting Championship
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp