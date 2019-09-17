Home Sport Other

Pugilist Manju Bomboriya  keen to punch above her weight in Russia

MC MARY Kom will undoubtedly be the centre of attraction among the Indian boxers at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship, which will be held in Russia next month. 

Boxing

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: MC Mary Kom will undoubtedly be the centre of attraction among the Indian boxers at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship, which will be held in Russia next month. 
As the veteran enters the twilight of her career, there are new faces to watch out for too. There will be a total of five debutants in the Indian contingent for the marquee event that is scheduled to be held next month and one among them is Manju Bomboriya. 

Boxer Manju Bomboriya (left) with 
her IIS coach Ronald Simms

The 22-year-old, who will compete in the 64kg category, is the surprise package in the squad. The unheralded southpaw earned her ticket by beating the likes of 2017 world youth champion Ankushita Boro in the final and India Open winner Pwilao Basumatary in the semifinal of the selection trials that was held in New Delhi in August.

All this, after only making a return — earlier this year — from a lengthy injury lay-off. An anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in 2017 had forced her to be on the sidelines for two years.

Bomboriya, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, admitted that she feared her career could be cut short because of the injury, even before it took off. 

“In the selection trials, the competition was very high. I had lost to both Pwilao and Boro earlier this year. But I felt that I had what it takes to compete with them. Beating the two was satisfying for me. Slowly, I have been feeling confident. The bronze medals that I won at the nationals and the Indian Open earlier this year helped me get my confidence back,” she said. 
Her recovery started when she went to the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, where she underwent surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Bomboriya’s emergence comes almost out of nowhere, especially in the 64kg category, where the likes of Basumatary and Boro were above her in the pecking order given their previous achievements.

Not many would have expected her to qualify, but overtaking the duo to appear in her first World Championship is a proof that Bomboriya is getting into groove.

The youngster revaled that there has been some fine-tuning in her game ahead of the Worlds challenge. “After the injury, there have been some changes to my game. But now, I feel good deep down. I believe I have become a lot stronger. The target is very simple now. I want to be the world champion. That is the goal. 

“I am just focussed on beating the opponent who is in front of me. I just want to prove myself (that I’m back). It’s not been long since I’ve been boxing. I’m just getting started,” she added.

