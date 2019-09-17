Home Sport Other

Tough draw for Vinesh Phogat, coach busy analysing videos

Gurpreet later fought his heart out on the mat against world number two Serbian to make exit from the championships.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vinesh Phogat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon after Vinesh Phogat, the country’s biggest medal hope in the women’s section of the ongoing World Championships, was handed the ‘toughest possible draw’ on Monday, Hungarian coach Woller Akos spoke to her to discuss strategy.

Pitted against the Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson in the opening round, the 55kg grappler from Haryana has a tough road ahead even if she manages to beat the six-time World Championship medal winner. She might next face World No 2 and reigning world champion Mayu Mukaida, before locking horns with last edition’s silver medallist Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the quarterfinals if she continues her winning run. 

“She is fine (after the draw) as she knows her job. I will now analyse videos of her opponent from the first bout. Vinesh might have defeated her on way to winning the Poland Open last month, but this is the World Championships. Challenges will be different now,” Akos told this daily from Kazakhstan. “We are not thinking much ahead. It will be one match at a time. In fact, she needs to be relaxed now to be well prepared for the opening bout,” he added.
Naveen in medal contention
In Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Indians finally showed some stomach for fight as Gurpreet Singh impressed in his defeat at the hands of former world champion Viktor Nemes, while Naveen stayed in medal contention, albeit with a bit of luck, here on Monday.

Naveen was the first to lose, to 2018 Pan-American champion Oscar Pino Hinds by technical superiority, but the Cuban reached the final to help the Indian stay alive in the 130kg category of Greco Roman style. 
Naveen now has to first win his clash against Heiki Nabi from Estonia and then defeat Kyrgyzstan’s Murat Ramonov on Tuesday to reach the bronze medal round, which will also be played on the same day.
It was Gupreet Singh (77kg) and Manish (60kg) who brought some cheers to the dejected Indian camp by coming out triumphant in their respective first rounds convincingly.

In a sensational start, Gurpreet pinned Austria’s Michael Wagner after wriggling out of a difficult head-lock position, while Manish won his 1/16 round against Finland’s Lauri Johannes Maekhonen by technical superiority. Gurpreet later fought his heart out on the mat against world number two Serbian to make exit from the championships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinesh Phogat World Championships Woller Akos
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp