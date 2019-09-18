Home Sport Other

Para-archers in trouble

Published: 18th September 2019

By Express News Service

MOHALI: World Archery told the Transitory Committee in charge of Archery Association of India that the names and classifications of para-archers for Asian Para Archery Championship sent by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra were far from complete and asked them to send the completed forms latest by Thursday morning.

Since Batra will be busy with other commitments, he asked the other members of the committee to send the updated list so that none of the para-archers missed out on the competition to be held in Bangkok from October 18-26. He requested Transitory Committee head and former Jammu & Kashmir High Court chief Justice Badar Ahmed to authorise either of the three members to sign on the incomplete documents, which they have to file online.

Vivek Chikara, Harvinder Singh and Rajesh were picked in the Recurve Men Open, while Shyam Sunder Swami, Harmanjot Singh and Kuldeep Sharma made up the Compound Men Open team. Jyoti Baliyan and Mitali Gaikwad were selected in the Compound Women Open, the IOA had said in its letter. “It has been resolved unanimously by the Transitory Committee that the Para Selection Trials conducted on 12th and 13th August, 2019 at Sonepat would be considered for the selection of team for 3rd Asian Para Championship,” said Batra.

