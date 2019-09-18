Home Sport Other

Saina Nehwal crashes out of China Open

The eight-seeded Indian lost 10-21, 17-21 to World No. 8 in just 44 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium. It was her second consecutive defeat against the Thai shuttler.

Published: 18th September 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Saina Nehwal. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CHANGZHOU: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the ongoing China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament on Wednesday after suffering a crushing defeat to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the opening round.

The eight-seeded Indian lost 10-21, 17-21 to World No. 8 in just 44 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium. It was her second consecutive defeat against the Thai shuttler.

China Open has been one tournament where Saina has had a decent outing in the past. The 29-year-old triumphed Changzhou in 2014 and went on to reach the final the very next year, where she fell to 2012 Olympic champion Li Xuerui.

However, on Wednesday, the London Olympic bronze medallist didn't seem to be in any sort of rhythm as out of the 69 points played, she could only manage to win 27 while the remaining 42 went to Busanan's way.

2019 hasn't been a great year for the former World No.1. Ever since her comeback from injury, things haven't panned out the way she would have liked. Having played the New Zealand Open in May, she was forced to stay away from the court for more than two months due to fitness issues.

When she made a return at the Thailand Open, Saina, who was only the second Indian to be World No. 1 after Prakash Padukone till then in 2015, managed to win just one match before bowing out to Sayaka Takahashi.

At the World Championships held in Basel, Switzerland, she made a second-round exit as she went down to Mia Blichfeldt.

The only competition she won was the Indonesia Masters in January where she defeated Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin, who was forced to retire in the summit clash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Open Saina Nehwal
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp