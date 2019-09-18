Home Sport Other

Sumangali get past Garnet CC 

P Girish Prabhu’s 74 helped Sumangali Homes thrash Garnet CC by 58 runs in a TNCA Fourth Division D Zone league match.

Published: 18th September 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Winners of the Madras inter-zone C’ship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Girish Prabhu’s 74 helped Sumangali Homes thrash Garnet CC by 58 runs in a TNCA Fourth Division D Zone league match.

Brief scores: IV Division D: T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club 189 in 44.5 ovs (E Samson Mesagine 57; MA Stephen Raj 6/49) bt Book Sellers XI 181 in 47 ovs (S Manoj  Pra­bhakar 51 n.o; G Go­­dson 4/62, N Arun Raj 3/49). Sumangali Homes 197/6 in 45 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 74; Sanjay Vembu 3/36) bt Garnet Cricket Club 139/8 in 45 ovs (Sanjay Vembu 42 n.o; P Naveen Kumar  3/25). V Division C: Nungam­ba­k­kam Sports Club 214/3 in 40 ovs (S Surya 104 n.o, G Prabhu Kumar 83) tied with Tri­plicane United Club 214/9 in 40 ovs (R Pra­sad 66; K Balaji 4/38, S Akash 3/43). Min­erva Cricket Club 281/5 in 50 ovs (S Balaji 78, MF Jim Israel 55 n.o, E Malcolm Thiy­agaraj 52) bt Unicorn Cricket Club 142 in 41.5 ovs (S Indra Kumar 49; P Jayaram 4/46).

Vishaanth shines
P Vishaanth’s 4/8 helped Ha­r­­­rington Cricket Academy be­­­at MSD Cricket Academy in the Harrington CA inter-ac­­­­­­­­­­ademy U-11 tournament.
Brief scores: MSD CA54 in 20.1 ovs (P Vish­­­­a­anth 4/8, P Prathyunthan 3/22) lost to HC­A 55/1 in 6.2 ovs. Harrington CA 199/5 in 30 ovs (S Ankith 73) bt Gennext CA 79 in 22.­­2 ovs  (N Pandian 3/7, S Ankith 4/11).

MOP bag chess crown
The MOP Vaishnav College for Women’s team won the University of Madras inter-zone chess championship held at SIVET Arts & Science College, Velachery.

Income Tax win title
Sivamani and Ranjith scored to help Income Tax RC beat SDAT Kovilpatti 2-1 in the final of the Income Tax Recreation Club Ist state-level invitational hockey meet.

U-14 tourney
Young Talents Cricket Club will be conducting an U-14 inter-academy tournament from Sepetmber 24-26 at Reddys Ground, Santhosapuram and KCM Sports Foundation ground, Ponmar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Girish Prabhu Garnet CC TNCA
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp