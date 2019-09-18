Sumangali get past Garnet CC 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Girish Prabhu’s 74 helped Sumangali Homes thrash Garnet CC by 58 runs in a TNCA Fourth Division D Zone league match.

Brief scores: IV Division D: T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club 189 in 44.5 ovs (E Samson Mesagine 57; MA Stephen Raj 6/49) bt Book Sellers XI 181 in 47 ovs (S Manoj Pra­bhakar 51 n.o; G Go­­dson 4/62, N Arun Raj 3/49). Sumangali Homes 197/6 in 45 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 74; Sanjay Vembu 3/36) bt Garnet Cricket Club 139/8 in 45 ovs (Sanjay Vembu 42 n.o; P Naveen Kumar 3/25). V Division C: Nungam­ba­k­kam Sports Club 214/3 in 40 ovs (S Surya 104 n.o, G Prabhu Kumar 83) tied with Tri­plicane United Club 214/9 in 40 ovs (R Pra­sad 66; K Balaji 4/38, S Akash 3/43). Min­erva Cricket Club 281/5 in 50 ovs (S Balaji 78, MF Jim Israel 55 n.o, E Malcolm Thiy­agaraj 52) bt Unicorn Cricket Club 142 in 41.5 ovs (S Indra Kumar 49; P Jayaram 4/46).

Vishaanth shines

P Vishaanth’s 4/8 helped Ha­r­­­rington Cricket Academy be­­­at MSD Cricket Academy in the Harrington CA inter-ac­­­­­­­­­­ademy U-11 tournament.

Brief scores: MSD CA54 in 20.1 ovs (P Vish­­­­a­anth 4/8, P Prathyunthan 3/22) lost to HC­A 55/1 in 6.2 ovs. Harrington CA 199/5 in 30 ovs (S Ankith 73) bt Gennext CA 79 in 22.­­2 ovs (N Pandian 3/7, S Ankith 4/11).

MOP bag chess crown

The MOP Vaishnav College for Women’s team won the University of Madras inter-zone chess championship held at SIVET Arts & Science College, Velachery.

Income Tax win title

Sivamani and Ranjith scored to help Income Tax RC beat SDAT Kovilpatti 2-1 in the final of the Income Tax Recreation Club Ist state-level invitational hockey meet.

U-14 tourney

Young Talents Cricket Club will be conducting an U-14 inter-academy tournament from Sepetmber 24-26 at Reddys Ground, Santhosapuram and KCM Sports Foundation ground, Ponmar.