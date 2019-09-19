Home Sport Other

Boxers Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik seal places in Olympic qualifiers with world medals

While Panghal will face Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov in the last-four stage, Kaushik will be up against top-seeded Cuban Andy Gomez Cruz in his semifinal clash.

Published: 19th September 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Panghal

Amit Panghal |AP

By PTI

EKATERINBURG: Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have made the Indian boxing squad for next year's Olympic Qualifiers owing to their medal-winning show at the ongoing world championships.

Panghal and Kaushik have entered the semifinals here, making it the first time when India have more than one boxer left in fray for the medal rounds of the marquee event.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had made it clear that boxers who win medals at the world championships will be automatic picks for the Olympic qualifiers scheduled in February in China.

"Yes, Amit and Manish will be going to the qualifiers. There will not be any trials in their weight categories now," Indian Boxing's High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI.

The rest of the squad will be picked on the basis of camp performance, points accumulated at international events and in some cases, trials.

While Panghal will face Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov in the last-four stage, Kaushik will be up against top-seeded Cuban Andy Gomez Cruz in his semifinal clash.

The 23-year-old Panghal and the 25-year-old Kaushik will be gunning for their maiden Olympic spots next year.

Both rose to prominence after the 2016 Rio Games, where India drew a blank in boxing.

While Panghal has gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games as well as this year's Asian Championships apart from the now assured world medal, Kaushik won a silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Kaushik is also a former national champion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Panghal Manish Kaushik Indian Boxing Olympic Qualifiers
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp