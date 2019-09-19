Home Sport Other

India’s two man army makes it day to remember in AIBA World Championships

While it was a jo­y­ous day for the duo, it was so close yet so far for Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and S Sanjeet (91kg).

Published: 19th September 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Kaushik lands a punch on Wanderson de Oliveira on Wednesday

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: September 18, 2019. This date will go down as a significa­nt one for Indian boxing. Pugilists Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) made history by muscling their way into semifinals, thereby assuring themselves of at least a br­onze medal, in the ongoing AIBA World Championships in Ekaterinburg. This is the first time India will be returning home with two medals from the same championship.

In a competition where India have only ever won four bronze medals, through Vi­jender Singh (2009), Vikas Krish­a­n (2011), Shiva Th­a­pa (2015) and Ga­urav Bidhuri (2017), this twin strike is a big shot in the arm for the s­port in the country. Panghal added to his reputation by winning his fo­u­r­th successive me­dal in a major competition — after the ones in Co­m­m­o­nwealth Ga­mes, Asian Ga­mes and Asian Champions­h­ips. On Wednesday, Panghal’s ga­me sense was top notch as he outwitted Filipino Carlo Paalam 4-1 in the last-eight match while Kaushik displayed his technical nous to outplay Brazil’s Wanderson de Oliveira 5-0.
“Every athlete dreams of winning on a big stage. I’m glad I could fulfil it. Given that I had done well at the Asian level, I wanted to build on that and make an impression on the world stage,” Panghal said.
The southpaw has left quite an impression on everyone. One person in particular, national chief coach CA Kuttappa, was delighted with the way the 23-year-old went about his business. “Dimag sey khela (fought intelligently). He made a slow start but he fought a very clever fight. In the final round, he increased the intensity level and scored some valuable points by landing punches.”

Making his debut on the big stage, Kaushik has not been far behind Panghal in the ongoing meet and has caught the attention of many. After stunning fourth-seeded Mongolian Baatarsukh Chinzorig 24 hours ago, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist was in full flow on Wednesday. “He’s a busy operator, always on his toes. Also, he has learnt a lot in recent ti­mes. I have always asked them to be smart about how they go about their business. Attack when required and defend when required. It’s important to preserve your energy if you have a good lead. Kaushik followed that to perfection,” Kuttappa said.

While it was a jo­y­ous day for the duo, it was so close yet so far for Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and S Sanjeet (91kg). Their quarterfinal rivals were too strong and they just missed out on the medal.  Two medals in the bag, The two army boxers now have the opportunity to script more history as they aim for gold. India has never done better than bronze. “Now, I hope to change the colour of the medal and make history,” Panghal said.

But Kuttappa is not celebrating just yet. The Dronacharya awardee has been at the heart of the affairs behind the scenes, looking to raise the level of boxers for some time now. And he wants India’s progress to reflect in the form of a gold medal. “I’m still not satisfied. Obviously, this (medals) is a huge boost. However, I want the boxers to go all the way and win gold. If they manage that, I’ll be a delighted coach.”
With Panghal looking unstoppable and Kaushik raising his game at the right hour, that goal does not seem farfetched.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Panghal Manish Kaushik
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp