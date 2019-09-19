Home Sport Other

It’s official, injury rules Hima Das out of Doha test

The Assamese runner was the toast of the nation when she went on a medal-winning spree in the last two months.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Hima Das

Hima Das (File photo | AP)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine gold medals since August — five in 200m, one in 100m and two in 400m. Yet, on Wednesday, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced that Hima Das is not fit for the athletics World Championships starting in Doha on September 27.

The Assamese runner was the toast of the nation when she went on a medal-winning spree in the last two months. But nobody noticed that Hima had won those accolades in below-par events compared to her standards.

A look at her timings and other participants in those events is proof of that. Her best this season in 400m ca­me on July 20 in Czech Repu­­blic where she clocked 52.09s — almost one-and-a-half seconds more than her personal best of 50.79.

Since the Federation Cup in March, Hima has been complaining about a lower back issue. She even pulled out of the 400m midway during the heats at the Asian Championships in Doha in April. But the federation maintained that the issue was minor.

The AFI included her in the squad announced for the Worlds on September 9. However, Hima’s participation in the relay events became a matter of speculation after she was reportedly left out of the initial entries of Indian women athletes for the two relay races submitted by AFI to the IAAF.

Jisna Mathew, MR Poova­m­ma, Revathi Veeramani, Su­bha Venkatesan, VK Vism­a­ya and Ramraj Vithya we­re en­tered for the women’s 4x400m relay. Hima’s absence is a setback for the Indian contingent as she was expected to play a crucial role for the women’s and mixed relay teams. Among them Vismaya was the season’s best runner with a timing of 52.12s. Poovamma (52.46s), who was part of the Asian Games gold-winning squad has been struggling with injury. Jisna’s SB is 52.96, Revathi’s 53.63 and Vithya 53.73.

According to an official, a replacement for Hima is yet to be decided. However, Anjali Devi, who won the 400m gold at the inter-state athletics meet, might have a slight chance if she maintains her timing of 51.53s at Lucknow once again at the confirmatory trials on Saturday in Patiala. The fact Anjali is a non-camper will make AFI think twice before entering her in the team events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hima Das Athletics World Championships
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp