Men’s team finishes fifth at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Sathiyan’s win over Tomokazu Harimoto, the World No 5, came in for deserved praise fr­om foreign coach, Brett Clarke.

Published: 19th September 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A Sharath Kamal

A Sharath Kamal (File Photo)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

MOHALI: THE Indian men’s table tennis team finished fifth, their second-best showing at the competition, after beating Hong Kong 3-1 at the ongoing 24th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships at Yogyakarta on Wednesday. They blanked Iran 3-0 which gave them gold in the 1st Division. India’s best showing was back in 1996 when they finished fourth.

In the classification match for the fifth spot, India opened with A Sharath Kamal for a ch­ange. After struggling initially, he got the better of Lam Siu Hang 9-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7 to provide the lead. In the second rubber, Anthony Amalraj, in spite of losing the first game, beat NG Pak Nam 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 while in the third singles, G Sathiyan, defeated Kw­an Man Ho 11-5, 11-13, 11-7, 14-12.

Incidentally, Sathiyan was the lone Indian who did not lo­se a single match in team ev­ent matches, having played all matches. “It is a creditable pe­r­formance but we need to keep at it. We have showed we mean business and it is all about improving even more,” he told this daily. “The entire team is improving. With the Olympic qualifiers around the corner (in January), we need to continue this momentum. Training well in the months to come is also going to be crucial.”

Sathiyan’s win over Tomokazu Harimoto, the World No 5, came in for deserved praise fr­om foreign coach, Brett Clarke. “It is a great result for the bo­ys. A huge shot in the arm and now the team needs to focus on improving even more. Sathiyan’s 3-0 win over World No 5 just shows how close we are.”

