World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia loses 'controversial' semifinal after sealing Tokyo Olympics berth

CHENNAI: Blame it on bad luck or on his rival’s home advantage, World No 1 Bajrang Punia, failed to advance to the 65kg final at the Wrestling World Championships on Thursday. Bad luck because a number of decisions did not go in his favour. His disappointing day was defined by a moment in the first minute of the second period when Bajrang managed a strong head-hold on his Kazakhstan opponent Daulet Niyazbekov. With the home favourite trying all defensive manoeuvres to get out of the precarious position, there was a fall outside the mat, a decision that could have gone either way. But the judges ruled in favour of Niyazbekov.

What ensued too added to the loss. Bajrang’s team challenged the ruling and lost it and, with it, a crucial point. The match ended 9-9. The team management later lodged a complaint.

The World No 1 in 65kg wrestling, by then, had sealed his Tokyo Olympic quota with Ravi Dahiya (57kg) by reaching the semis. The loss sparked a controversy, raising doubts about the standard of judging. The Wrestling Federation of India cried foul and lodged an official complaint against referee, judges and mat chairperson later in the day.

Though flabbergasted by the judging, WFI was critical of the decision to challenge the four-point throw too. The WFI top brass called Bajrang’s Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis to a meeting. “He was directed before the bout not to challenge any decisions. He had done the same in Hungary and now this error has deprived Bajrang of a possible gold. But after discussions, we decided we would lodge an official complaint,” a WFI official said.

The Kazakh grappler was adjudged winner courtesy his four-point throw in the second round. As per Article 31 of United World Wrestling rules, in case of a tie on points the winner is decided on a) highest value of holds b) least number of cautions and c) last technical point (s) scored.

The 25-year-old, the only Indian with two World Championship medals, had a strong start to his campaign with a 9-2 win over Poland’s Krzysztof Bienkowski earlier. After a 3-0 win over David Habat of Slovenia, he beat North Korea’s Jong Chol Son 8-1. The win fetched him an Olympic ticket and a semi berth.

Coach Shako reportedly kicked the coach’s block in anger after the bout. “I challenged it and they should have given at least two points for that hold,” he said. Bajrang will fight for the bronze on Friday.

Ravi for Tokyo

Worlds debutant Ravi won the first two bouts by technical superiority in 57kg. His first victim was Korea’s Kim Sunggwon who he beat 11-0. Then he prevailed over European champion Arsen Harutyunyan 17-6. He then beat former world champion Yuki Takahashi 6-1 to enter the semifinals and earn an Olympic berth. His run was halted by Russian world champion Zaur Uguev who beat him 4-6. He will also fight for bronze on Friday.Indian women’s campaign ended after Pooja Dhanda’s defeat in the bronze medal bout and the first round exits of Sakshi Malik and Divya Kakran.