Home Sport Other

World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia loses 'controversial' semifinal after sealing Tokyo Olympics berth

The 65kg bout ended 9-9 following a nerve-wracking six minutes and Punia's opponent Niyazbekov was declared the winner as he was given a bigger throw of four points in the bout.

Published: 19th September 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Punia.

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blame it on bad luck or on his rival’s home advantage, World No 1 Bajrang Punia, failed to advance to the 65kg final at the Wrestling World Championships on Thursday. Bad luck because a number of decisions did not go in his favour. His disappointing day was defined by a moment in the first minute of the second period when Bajrang managed a strong head-hold on his Kazakhstan opponent Daulet Niyazbekov. With the home favourite trying all defensive manoeuvres to get out of the precarious position, there was a fall outside the mat, a decision that could have gone either way. But the judges ruled in favour of Niyazbekov.

What ensued too added to the loss. Bajrang’s team challenged the ruling and lost it and, with it, a crucial point. The match ended 9-9. The team management later lodged a complaint.    

The World No 1 in 65kg wrestling, by then, had sealed his Tokyo Olympic quota with Ravi Dahiya (57kg) by reaching the semis. The loss sparked a controversy, raising doubts about the standard of judging. The Wrestling Federation of India cried foul and lodged an official complaint against referee, judges and mat chairperson later in the day.

Though flabbergasted by the judging, WFI was critical of the decision to challenge the four-point throw too. The WFI top brass called Bajrang’s Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis to a meeting. “He was directed before the bout not to challenge any decisions. He had done the same in Hungary and now this error has deprived Bajrang of a possible gold. But after discussions, we decided we would lodge an official complaint,” a WFI official said.  

The Kazakh grappler was adjudged winner courtesy his four-point throw in the second round. As per Article 31 of United World Wrestling rules, in case of a tie on points the winner is decided on a) highest value of holds b) least number of cautions and c) last technical point (s) scored.

The 25-year-old, the only Indian with two World Championship medals, had a strong start to his campaign with a 9-2 win over Poland’s Krzysztof Bienkowski earlier. After a 3-0 win over David Habat of Slovenia, he beat North Korea’s Jong Chol Son 8-1. The win fetched him an Olympic ticket and a semi berth.
Coach Shako reportedly kicked the coach’s block in anger after the bout. “I challenged it and they should have given at least two points for that hold,” he said. Bajrang will fight for the bronze on Friday.

Ravi for Tokyo

Worlds debutant Ravi won the first two bouts by technical superiority in 57kg. His first victim was Korea’s Kim Sunggwon who he beat 11-0. Then he prevailed over European champion Arsen Harutyunyan 17-6. He then beat former world champion Yuki Takahashi 6-1 to enter the semifinals and earn an Olympic berth. His run was halted by Russian world champion Zaur Uguev who beat him 4-6. He will also fight for bronze on Friday.Indian women’s campaign ended after Pooja Dhanda’s defeat in the bronze medal bout and the first round exits of Sakshi Malik and Divya Kakran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bajrang Punia Ravi Dahiya World Wrestling championships
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp