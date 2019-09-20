Home Sport Other

Anas omission from 400 m illogical

Add to this Anas’ name missing from the IAAF’s provisional entry list in 400m and it just gets murkier.

Published: 20th September 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya (File | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

Now, it’s the turn of Muhammed Anas Yahiya. Indian athletics of late have been embroiled in unnecessary drama ahead of the World Championships in Doha end of the month. First, it was Hima Das and her mysterious back problem that forced her out of the World Championships. Then it was Dharun Ayyasamy’s participation issue. Initially, the Athletics Federation of India was reluctant to enter him and his selection was subject to confirmatory trials. Though the trials are slated for Saturday, Dharun is in the Czech Republic. His name figures in 400m hurdles.

Add to this Anas’ name missing from the IAAF’s provisional entry list in 400m and it just gets murkier. He created a national record (45.24s) in 400m during a meet in Czech Republic. Anas has been quite certain he would compete and had been harping about his chances at the World Championships in 400m. He even said that he would improve his timing in Doha. It is learnt that his name was not included in the team list that Athletics Federation of India forwarded to IAAF. What seems intriguing is that the selection committee did not add him to the 400m list so that he remains fresh for 4x400m relay. Interestingly, the men’s relay is slated after the 400m event between October 2-4. Since it’s the worlds, the IAAF entry list is final and alteration cannot be made to it under normal circumstances. If one juxtaposes Dharun, who has not run hurdles for almost five months finding himself running 400m hurdles, to someone who has been creating national records finding his name omitted, shocking would be an understatement. It’s a development that is difficult to explain.

The 400m has always been contentious and a problematic discipline for Indian athletics. Here one can participate in individual as well as relay events and in the latter, there’s always a chance of winning medals, especially in Asian Games and sometimes in Commonwealth Games.

Even in women’s 4x400m, there’s a turmoil after the second-best runner of the season so far Hima (52.09) was withdrawn. Anjali Devi, who clocked 51.53s in Lucknow Inter-State last month will be taking a trial on Saturday along with Jisna Mathew and Revathi. It needs to be seen how she performs. Since Anjali’s name has already been entered in the list, the trials might just be a formality, unless she bungles it completely.

