MOP emerge winners in kabaddi meet

CHENNAI: The MOP Vaishnav College for Women kabaddi team put up a spirited display to bag the first place in the Madras University A-Zone tournament. In the final, MOP Vaishnav defeated Queen Mary’s 39-36. Around 24 colleges participated in the tournament.

Final placings: 1. MOP Vaishnav College; 2. Queen Mary’s College; 3. SIET College.

Loyola triumphs

Loyola College, Chennai defeated Vellore Institute of Technology 3-0 in the final of the all-India inter-collegiate football meet organised by Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Results: Loyola 3 (Lokesh 30, Praveen 52, Vignesh 57th) bt VIT 0.

St Joseph’s best

St Joseph’s CoE defeated AC Tech 4-0 in the final of the Anna University Zone III hockey tournament.

TN name strong team

A contingent of 62 athletes will represent Tamil Nadu in the 17th Federation Cup national junior athletic championship to be held in Tiruvannamalai, from September 24 to 26.

Prominent athletes: Avinash (400m), Sre­­ekiran (800m), Sathish (5000m & 100­00­m)­, Mathesh (800m), Sharan (long jump), Sherin (100m & long jump), Roshini (200m & 400m), Thabitha (long jump), Gracena G Merly (high jump), Pavithra (10000m walk).