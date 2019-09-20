Home Sport Other

No medal, but Chanu ticks goal of 200 kg lift

Mirabai Chanu may have not finished on the podium, but she was happy coming fourth in the women’s 49kg class at the World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya on Thursday.

Published: 20th September 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

This is Mirabai Chanu’s second event after recovering from a back injury

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mirabai Chanu may have not finished on the podium, but she was happy coming fourth in the women’s 49kg class at the World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya on Thursday. Chanu, the 2017 world champion in 48kg, was relieved because she had ticked a major goal the national coach and she had agreed on. Breach 200kg.

The 25-year-old lifted 201 kg (87kg in snatch and 114kg in clean & jerk) to set a personal best and a national record. “We are happy with what she’s managed,” national lifting coach Vijay Sharma said. “Coming into the Worlds, our target was going past 200kg. I am happy that she was able to. A medal would have been good, but that wasn’t what we were after.”

Why is the 200kg seen as an important milestone in this class? Considering that not many women has gone beyond this weight in 49kg, it’s seen as a safe weight to be extremely competitive at the Olympics. In fact, the Manipuri had a shot at third till North Korea’s Ri Song Gum raised the bar to 204 kg.
But Sharma isn’t too concerned. “We won’t be losing sleep over both the Chinese lifting more than 210kg. We know Mirabai can do better. Our personal target at the Olympics is 210kg. They are not unbeatable or anything like that.” Another reason why Sharma is bullish about his ward’s prospects is that Tokyo will see only one athlete from each country take part in every weight class.

What is also apparent is that last year’s Commonwealth Games champ is finally over her mysterious back problem that plagued her for much of 2018. “She is as fit as she’s ever been,” said Sharma. The small but significant incremental improvements this year is a testament to that belief. After moving to the 49kg class early this year thanks to the International Weightlifting Federation’s move to change existing categories, she has already logged three personal bests in the four meets she has competed in including the one on Thursday.

The next item on the agenda, according to Sharma, is clearing weights that she failed to lift in Pattaya. “She has never done 89kg (snatch) and 118kg (clean & jerk) even in training. We will try to do that in training before her next meets.” Her next competition is likely to be the Qatar Cup in a couple of months before the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan in April. The clock is ticking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirabai Chanu
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp