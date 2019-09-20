Home Sport Other

Sushil Kumar loses after returning to World Wrestling Championships after eight years

Using all his experience, the wily Indian had raced to a 9-4 lead but lost seven points in a row to lose the 74kg qualification bout.

Sushil

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NUR-SULTAN (Kazakhstan): Returning to the World Championship after eight years, double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar lost his opening round bout to Azerbaijan's Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev here on Friday.

Sushil employed a four-point throw after trailing 0-2 to take lead and further consolidated it with another four-point throw, which came from a difficult position.

The Uzbek camp challenged the throw but lost the call, giving one additional point to Sushil for a 9-4 lead at the break.

However, the second period belonged to the Azerbaijan, who first pushed Sushil out and the scored of a takedown and took the lead with a gut wrench from ground position.

Time was running out but Sushil appeared to tired himself out as Gadzhiyev scored two more points with a two-point push out throw to clinch the bout.

The two-time Olympic medallist will now have to wait to know his fate.

If Gadzhiyev reaches the final, Sushil, will get a chance to fight for Olympic qualification as well as a bronze.

Sushil is the only Indian to have won a World title when he triumphed in 2010 in Moscow.

In the non-Olympic 70kg, Karan lost his Qualification round bout 0-7 to Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Navruzov.

Comments(1)

  • madhur
    i don't understand why sushil kumar compete at this stage.he definately has skills but lacks speed and stamina to be a world class wrestler in 74Kg at this stage. he deprive young Indian wrestlers to compete at big tournament by defeating them at trial by cheating and rough fighting
    1 day ago reply
