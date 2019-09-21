Despite loss, Sushil Kumar eyes Olympic berth

CHENNAI: When you are a sportsperson, age usually wreaks havoc on your body. Especially when you are on the wrong side of 30.The constant niggles and pain, exacerbated by heavy limbs and slow movements. Athletes in the twilight of their career struggle in spirit and body.
On Friday in Nur-Sultan, Sushil Kumar’s effort embodied those pangs of ageing. The slow fading of his endurance was evident from his last few minutes in the last period, when he failed to hold on to a 9-4 lead; something that would have been considered sacrilege when he was agile and fit.
The former world champion and multiple Olympic medallist lost to Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev of Azerbaijan 11-9, after losing seven points in a row. The 36-year-old’s dream of Olympic qualification and repechage vanished when Gadzhiyev failed in the quarterfinals.
Sushil has been struggling of late. At the Asian Games last year, he lost in the first round. This August, he lost in 90 seconds when World No 5 and Asian Games champion Bekzod Abdurakhmonov pinned him at a tournament in Belarus.
Despite the latest setback and the pressure to slowly ease out of the game, Sushil is unfazed. In fact, he is trying to qualify for the Olympics through the Continental qualification round. “I am not finished,” was how he dismissed any doubt over his retirement. “I have trained for just two, three months, and this the result I have got,” he told this daily.
“I am happy with my training, and I will be preparing for the next qualification round.” Sushil also felt that there is enough time for him.
The veteran said he will work on all aspects of the game — not just endurance — and will definitely make a strong comeback. He will retain the same coaching staff and chalk out a plan for the future. “I will chalk out a plan and retain the same coaches. I am positive that I will qualify for the Olympics next year.” He hired Kamal Malikov, a coach-cum-sparring partner in April. He still trains under Georgian Vladimir Mestvirishivili.
However, WFI officials said like Sakshi Malik and other under-performers, Sushil’s display will also be evaluated. He will also be spoken with in this regard, added WFI officials.
THIRD FOR BAJRANG
Bronze was disappointing, but a third World Championship medal for Bajrang Punia
In the bronze play-off, he beat Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir 8-7
He is the only Indian wrestler
with more than one World Championship medal
2013: Bronze in 60kg
2018: Silver in 65kg
2019: Bronze in 65kg
Olympic berth secured, Bajrang will be India’s best wrestling bet in Tokyo next year