Home Sport Other

Despite loss, Sushil Kumar eyes Olympic berth

When you are a sportsperson, age usually wreaks havoc on your body. Especially when you are on the wrong side of 30.

Published: 21st September 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sushil Kumar during his bout with Khadzhimurad Ga­d­z­hiyev on Friday

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When you are a sportsperson, age usually wreaks havoc on your body. Especially when you are on the wrong side of 30.The constant niggles and pa­in, exacerbated by heavy limbs and slow movements. Athletes in the twilight of their career struggle in spirit and body.

On Friday in Nur-Sultan, Sushil Kumar’s effort embodied those pangs of ageing. The slow fadi­­ng of his endurance was evide­nt from his last few minutes in the last period, when he failed to hold on to a 9-4 lead; something that would have been considered sacrilege when he was agile and fit.

The former world champion and multiple Olympic medallist lost to Khadzhimurad Ga­d­z­hiyev of Azerbaijan 11-9, after losing seven points in a row. The 36-year-old’s dream of Ol­y­m­pic qualification and repechage vanished when Gadzhiyev failed in the quarterfinals.

Sushil has been struggling of late. At the Asian Ga­m­es last ye­ar, he lost in the first ro­und. This August, he lost in 90 seconds when World No 5 and As­ian Games champion Bekzod Abdurakhmonov pinned him at a tournament in Belarus.

Despite the latest setback and the pressure to slowly ease out of the game, Sushil is unfa­zed. In fact, he is trying to qualify for the Olympics through the Continental qualification round. “I am not finished,” was how he dismissed any doubt over his retirement. “I have trained for just two, three months, and this the result I have got,” he told this daily.

“I am happy with my training, and I will be preparing for the next qualification round.” Sushil also felt that there is enough time for him.

The veteran said he will work on all aspects of the game — not just endurance — and will definitely make a strong comeback. He will retain the same coaching staff and chalk out a plan for the future. “I will chalk out a plan and retain the same coaches. I am positive that I will qualify for the Olympics next year.” He hired Kamal Malikov, a coach-cum-sparring partner in April. He still trains under Georgian Vladimir Mestvirishivili.

However, WFI officials said like Sakshi Malik and other under-performers, Sushil’s display will also be evaluated. He will also be spoken with in this regard, added WFI officials.

THIRD FOR BAJRANG
Bronze was disappointing, but a third World Championship medal for Bajrang Punia
In the bronze play-off, he beat Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir 8-7
He is the only Indian wrestler
with more than one World Championship medal
2013: Bronze in 60kg
2018: Silver in 65kg
2019: Bronze in 65kg
Olympic berth secured, Bajrang will be India’s best wrestling bet in Tokyo next year

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar 2020 Olympic Tokyo 2020
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp