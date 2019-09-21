Despite loss, Sushil Kumar eyes Olympic berth

Indraneel Das By

CHENNAI: When you are a sportsperson, age usually wreaks havoc on your body. Especially when you are on the wrong side of 30.The constant niggles and pa­in, exacerbated by heavy limbs and slow movements. Athletes in the twilight of their career struggle in spirit and body.

On Friday in Nur-Sultan, Sushil Kumar’s effort embodied those pangs of ageing. The slow fadi­­ng of his endurance was evide­nt from his last few minutes in the last period, when he failed to hold on to a 9-4 lead; something that would have been considered sacrilege when he was agile and fit.

The former world champion and multiple Olympic medallist lost to Khadzhimurad Ga­d­z­hiyev of Azerbaijan 11-9, after losing seven points in a row. The 36-year-old’s dream of Ol­y­m­pic qualification and repechage vanished when Gadzhiyev failed in the quarterfinals.

Sushil has been struggling of late. At the Asian Ga­m­es last ye­ar, he lost in the first ro­und. This August, he lost in 90 seconds when World No 5 and As­ian Games champion Bekzod Abdurakhmonov pinned him at a tournament in Belarus.

Despite the latest setback and the pressure to slowly ease out of the game, Sushil is unfa­zed. In fact, he is trying to qualify for the Olympics through the Continental qualification round. “I am not finished,” was how he dismissed any doubt over his retirement. “I have trained for just two, three months, and this the result I have got,” he told this daily.

“I am happy with my training, and I will be preparing for the next qualification round.” Sushil also felt that there is enough time for him.

The veteran said he will work on all aspects of the game — not just endurance — and will definitely make a strong comeback. He will retain the same coaching staff and chalk out a plan for the future. “I will chalk out a plan and retain the same coaches. I am positive that I will qualify for the Olympics next year.” He hired Kamal Malikov, a coach-cum-sparring partner in April. He still trains under Georgian Vladimir Mestvirishivili.

However, WFI officials said like Sakshi Malik and other under-performers, Sushil’s display will also be evaluated. He will also be spoken with in this regard, added WFI officials.

THIRD FOR BAJRANG

Bronze was disappointing, but a third World Championship medal for Bajrang Punia

In the bronze play-off, he beat Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir 8-7

He is the only Indian wrestler

with more than one World Championship medal

2013: Bronze in 60kg

2018: Silver in 65kg

2019: Bronze in 65kg

Olympic berth secured, Bajrang will be India’s best wrestling bet in Tokyo next year