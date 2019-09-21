Hardik Davey’s seven-for rattles Mylapore RC in TNCA zone match

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hardik R Davey’s 7/22 helped Young Men’s Association thrash Mylapore Recreation Club B by seven wickets in a TNCA Fourth Division A zone match. K Ashok Kumar notched up an unbeaten 57 for the Mylapore side. In another match, riding on RN Natesan’s unbeaten 50, Prithvi Cricket Club posted a seven-wicket win over National Recreational Club.

Brief scores: IV Division A: Mylapore Recreation Club B 115 in 43.4 ovs (Hardik R Davey 7/22) lost to Young Men’s Association 119/3 in 23 ovs (K Ashok Kumar 57 n.o). National Recreation Club 89 in 30.4 ovs (A Aasrit 4/16) lost to Prithvi Cricket Club 90/3 in 23.5 ovs (RN Natesan 50 n.o.). Park Town Recreation Club 104 in 37.2 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 3/18) lost to Gandhi Nagar Starlets Cricket Club 105/8 in 44 ovs (Naresh Babu 4/41, C Madhu 3/36).

Chess tourney from Oct 3

About 450 players will be in action in the 19th Tamil Nadu State Chess Association-Adyar Times FIDE rated open tournament to be held from October 3 to 6 at the Bala Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Adyar. The eight-round tournament will be played in a Swiss League format. Each player will be given 90 minutes plus 30 seconds on the chess clock. All four days will have double rounds. Total prize money is `2.5 lakh. For details, contact: 044-25384477/2536 6464.