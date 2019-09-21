Home Sport Other

Hardik Davey’s seven-for rattles Mylapore RC in TNCA zone match

The eight-round tournament will be played in a Swiss League format. Each player will be given 90 minutes plus 30 seconds on the chess clock.

Published: 21st September 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hardik R Davey’s 7/22 helped Young Men’s Association thrash Mylapore Recreation Club B by seven wickets in a TNCA Fourth Division A zone match. K Ashok Kumar notched up an unbeaten 57 for the Mylapore side. In another match, riding on RN Natesan’s unbeaten 50, Prithvi Cricket Club posted a seven-wicket win over National Recreational Club.

Brief scores: IV Division A: Mylapore Recreation Club B 115 in 43.4 ovs (Hardik R Davey 7/22) lost to Young Men’s Association 119/3 in 23 ovs (K Ashok Kumar 57 n.o). National Recreation Club 89 in 30.4 ovs (A Aasrit 4/16) lost to Prithvi Cricket Club 90/3 in 23.5 ovs (RN Natesan 50 n.o.). Park Town Recreation Club 104 in 37.2 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 3/18) lost to Gandhi Nagar Starlets Cricket Club 105/8 in 44 ovs (Naresh Babu 4/41, C Madhu 3/36).

Chess tourney from Oct 3
About 450 players will be in action in the 19th Tamil Nadu State Chess Association-Adyar Times FIDE rated open tournament to be held from October 3 to 6 at the Bala Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Adyar. The eight-round tournament will be played in a Swiss League format. Each player will be given 90 minutes plus 30 seconds on the chess clock. All four days will have double rounds. Total prize money is `2.5 lakh. For details, contact: 044-25384477/2536 6464.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNCA
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp