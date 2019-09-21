Milk, butter, doting father and a bronze medal to remember

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rakesh Dahiya, a small-time farmer from Nahri village in Sonepat, Haryana travelled almost 35kms to Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi on Friday to deliver milk, curd and butter to his son Pankaj (20), who was training at the venue.

He has been doing this for the past 13 years. Friday was no different, even if the hours to follow were going to be the most tense ones of his life. Rakesh’s elder son Ravi Kumar Dahiya (22) was scheduled to take mat in a bronze-medal bout of his maiden World Championships in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).

By then, Ravi had already sealed his maiden Olympic quota, felling a few stars on his way to 57kg semifinals before losing the last-four bout 4-6 to reigning world champion Zaur Uguev. Rakesh, however, stuck to his routine.

He might continue that on Saturday, but the day will definitely be different.He will enter the stadium as a proud father of a Worlds medallist. Ravi on Friday claimed bronze by stunning Asian Champion Reza Atri Nagarchi of Iran. Dahiya, a 2018 U-23 World Championships silver medallist, defeated his fancied rival 6-3.“It’s been his daily ritual for the past several years and he did not miss it today,” Amit Kumar Dahiya, the 2018 World Championship silver medallist in 55kg, told this newspaper. Amit, who too hails from Nahri, also trains at the stadium. “It takes around 50-60 minutes to reach the venue from Nahri. I haven’t ever seen him skip his duty.”

Ravi was only a ten-year-old when he came under the tutelage of Satpal Singh — fondly known as Guru Satpal — who has groomed several famous names, including the legendary Sushil Kumar.

“The way he fought today, I can say with certainty that he will be a medal prospect in Tokyo Olympics,” Satpal said. “He is full of energy. At times, we have to hold him back and tell him to take it easy. Aggression is his strength, and it was highlighted in all his bouts. The way he converted defence into attack against the Iranian wrestler to log two points in the first period was simply brilliant. He has a very bright future and this medal is just the beginning for him.”

Ravi had stunned Arsen Ha­rutunyan (2017 world champion) and Yuki Takahashi (World No 3) on Thursday, before this win. “I have achieved what I wanted. I have an Olympic quota and a medal too. I have gained a lot of experience. I will get better,” he said after the win.

This was India’s third medal in this edition; all bronze. Vinesh Phogat had also won bronze in women’s 53kg. The last time India won three medals at the Worlds was in 2013, when Amit Dahiya, Bajrang and Sandeep Tulsi Yadav stood on the podium.