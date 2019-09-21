Home Sport Other

Milk, butter, doting father and a bronze medal to remember

He has been doing this for the past 13 years. Friday was no different, even if the hours to follow were going to be the most tense ones of his life.

Published: 21st September 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Dahiya clinched bronze in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rakesh Dahiya, a small-time farmer from Nahri village in Sonepat, Haryana travelled almost 35kms to Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi on Friday to deliver milk, curd and butter to his son Pankaj (20), who was training at the venue.

He has been doing this for the past 13 years. Friday was no different, even if the hours to follow were going to be the most tense ones of his life. Rakesh’s elder son Ravi Kumar Dahiya (22) was scheduled to take mat in a bronze-medal bout of his maiden World Championships in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).
By then, Ravi had already sealed his maiden Olympic quota, felling a few stars on his way to 57kg semifinals before losing the last-four bout 4-6 to reigning world champion Zaur Uguev. Rakesh, however, stuck to his routine.

He might continue that on Saturday, but the day will definitely be different.He will enter the stadium as a proud father of a Worlds medallist. Ravi on Friday claimed bronze by stunning Asian Champion Reza Atri Nagarchi of Iran. Dahiya, a 2018 U-23 World Championships silver medallist, defeated his fancied rival 6-3.“It’s been his daily ritual for the past several years and he did not miss it today,” Amit Kumar Dahiya, the 2018 World Championship silver medallist in 55kg, told this newspaper. Amit, who too hails from Nahri, also trains at the stadium. “It takes around 50-60 minutes to reach the venue from Nahri. I haven’t ever seen him skip his duty.”

Ravi was only a ten-year-old when he came under the tutelage of Satpal Singh — fondly known as Guru Satpal — who has groomed several famous names, including the legendary Sushil Kumar.
“The way he fought today, I can say with certainty that he will be a medal prospect in Tokyo Olympics,” Satpal said. “He is full of energy. At times, we have to hold him back and tell him to take it easy. Aggression is his strength, and it was highlighted in all his bouts. The way he converted defence into attack against the Iranian wrestler to log two points in the first period was simply brilliant. He has a very bright future and this medal is just the beginning for him.”

Ravi had stunned Arsen Ha­rutunyan (2017 world champion) and Yuki Takahashi (World No 3) on Thursday, before this win. “I have achieved what I wanted. I have an Olympic quota and a medal too. I have gained a lot of experience. I will get better,” he said after the win.

This was India’s third medal in this edition; all bronze. Vinesh Phogat had also won bronze in women’s 53kg. The last time India won three medals at the Worlds was in 2013, when Amit Dahiya, Bajrang and Sandeep Tulsi Yadav stood on the podium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rakesh Dahiya Chhatrasal Stadium Wrestling World Championship
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp