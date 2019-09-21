Mother’s delight 

firoz mirza By

CHENNAI: “MERI maa mera sab hai, mera papa mera rab hai”, reads Deepak Punia’s WhatsApp status. It literally translates into “My mother is everything to me and my father is my god”.

A lot of thoughts must have gone into it before Deepak, who on Saturday became the fourth Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics before sailing into 86kg final of the ongoing World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, finally zeroed in on it.

Like most wrestlers, the 20-year-old is from a modest background and it was not easy for his parents to help him pursue his dreams. Father Subhash owns a small dairy business in Chhara village (Jhajjar), Haryana apart from a small piece of land. Mother Babli (nickname) is a housewife and was more inclined to make his son a wrestler.

“My wife always wanted him to become a wrestler. She in fact was more interested than me. She did all the hard work. She made sure Deepak got nutritious food while growing up,” Subhash told this daily from his village.

“Life was not easy as we lacked resources but coach Virender Dalal made it easy by taking Deepak under his wings,” Subhash added.

“He came to our Lala Diwanchand Wrestling and Yoga Centre at the age of five and stayed there till 2015 when I shifted him to Chhatrasal Stadium. We made sure he gets training in modern wrestling for a better future,” coach Virender said.

Ever since he moved to New Delhi, Deepak’s career has witnessed a steady rise. He won cadet gold in 2016 before winning a junior silver last year. Last month, he ended India’s 18-year-old gold drought by clinching gold at the Junior World Championships.

“Winning four bouts in a day that too in his maiden Worlds is an exemplary feat,” coach Satpal Singh said.

“I had genuinely hoped for a medal and an Olympic quota. So, it is a double delight for me,” Deepak told media after the win. By registering a commanding 8-2 semifinal win over Switzerland’s Stefan Reichmuth, he also became the youngest Indian to enter a Worlds final.“I was under pressure when I fought against the Kazakh wrestler (in quarterfinals). He had beaten me in Italy early this year and I was a bit apprehensive about fighting the home wrestler because of the Bajrang bout (controversy),” he added.

He will fight for the title against 2016 Rio Olympics 74kg gold medallist Hassan Yazdanicharati of Iran on Sunday.

If the Haryana grappler pockets gold, he will become only the second Indian after Sushil Kumar to win gold at that level.

He has already ensured that India will return from the event with its best-ever performance as the country is now assured of four medals. India had returned with three medals in 2013.

Rahul Aware can make it even better if he wins Sunday’s bronze medal bout in the 61kg non-Olympic category. He lost the semifinal 6-10 to Beka Lomtadze of Georgia.

India’s best at world wrestling

4 in 2019

In final: Deepak Punia

Bronze: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat.

3 in 2013

Silver: Amit Kumar Dahiya.

Bronze: Bajrang Punia, Sandeep Yadav.

2 in 2017

Silver: Bajrang Punia.

Bronze: Pooja Dhanda.

2 in 2012

Bronze: Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat

Lone gold: Sushil Kumar in 2010.