Olympic champion Carolina Marin enters China Open final

Marin is returning to the court after eight months following a knee surgery in January.

Published: 21st September 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Carolina Marin

Carolina Marin of Spain | AP

By IANS

CHANGZHOU: Reigning Olympic champion shuttler Carolina Marin on Saturday advanced to the final of the China Open after securing a hard-fought win over Japan's Sayaka Takahashi.

The Spaniard came from behind to a register a 20-22, 21-13, 21-18 win over Takahashi in a thrilling semifinal that lasted 72 minutes.

In the other semifinal, Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying defeated China's Chen Yufei 6-21, 21-13, 22-20 in 53 minutes to set up a summit clash with Marin, which will be played on Sunday.

Marin is returning to the court after eight months following a knee surgery in January. She could not participate in the World Championships in Switzerland last month as she failed to recover completely.

