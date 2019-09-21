Ringtone buzzing for Amit Panghal

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Big things come in small packages. The adage fits perfectly on Amit Panghal, who made history on Friday. The five-foot-three Haryana boxer on Friday reached a place no man from the country had — the final of the AIBA World Championsh­ips, thereby assuring himself at least silver. Over the previous 19 editions, semifinals was the farthest Indians had gone.

In the 52kg semifinal in Ekaterinburg, Panghal was in his elements against Kazh­a­kstan’s Sa­ken Bibossinov. He was wa­t­chful at the start, throwing jabs and landing big punches judiciously. In the second round, he was quick off the blocks and had his opponent in trouble with the big left — his favoured hand — followed by the right on the body on multiple counts.And when the need arose to be on guard, Panghal used body feints to good effect. This frustrated his opponent, who could never find his range. Panghal continued to keep him at bay and surprised him with that explosive left. As soon as the bout got over and he won 3-2, Pa­nghal walked over to his corn­er. National chief coach CA Ku­ttappa planted a kiss on his fo­rehead. The body language sa­id it all. “I’d high expectati­o­ns and was striving hard to ach­ieve this,” Panghal said.

The expectations he was talking about come from a near-flawless run that has seen him win medals in three successive big events. He started 2018 with silver at the Commonwealth Games. Soon after, he landed gold at the Asian Games.

What’s the secret behind his success? Kuttappa says it’s natural talent backed by hard work and discipline. His talent was evident when he won an Asian Championships bronze — his first major international — in 2017. Coming from a humble background, Panghal built on that and gradually climbed the ladder. “For me, boxing is an obsession. I’m always looking to improve in my quest to dominate the world stage like a hungry young lion.”

This obsession has helped him develop a champion’s mentality. This has made life easier for the likes of Santiago Nieva, Indian boxing’s high-performa­n­­ce director. “It’s difficult to m­a­intain consistency and re­­ach the final stages. It proves how strong Amit is,” he said.

To understand him better, one has to go to his roots. In a humble household, his elder brother Ajay had given up his boxing dreams to take care of the family, which is into farming in Maina village in Rohtak district. Despite financial difficulties, Panghal was always positive. “The good thing about Amit is, he always looks at positives. I remember the time wh­en he came back from the 2017 World Championships after losing in the quarters. He was upbeat, saying that the experience was a victory for him,” recalls his coach Anil Dhankar.

Coming from a place where boxing is revered also helped his, says Dhankar, who took Panghal under his wings at Rohtak’s Sir Chhotu Ram Boxi­ng Academy in 2007. “From the sun-junior and junior levels, competition is high in the state. Amit had to beat seven, eight boxers in order to win gold. He had to face different styles.”

Before Friday’s semifinal, four Indians including Beijing Olympic bronze medallist Vije­nder Singh had failed to breach the semifinal barrier. Vijender backed Panghal to go all the way. “I spoke to his brother who said he is playing very well and looking good for gold. Indians have done exceptionally well and I laud them for this feat.”Panghal will face Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov, Rio Olympic champ, in the final.

Bronze for Kaushik

Manish Kaushik settled for bronze in the 63kg division after losing his semifinal 0-5 against Cuban top-seed Andy Gomez Cruz.