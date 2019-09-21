Home Sport Other

Three dead in mishap as Jodhpur rally gets called off

Gill himself was injured in the crash and was admitted to a local hospital with respiratory issues caused by chest trauma.

Published: 21st September 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

 JODHPUR : An unfortunate accident right after the start of Rally of Jodhpur — third round of Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) — saw the event being called off on Saturday.According to rally officials, the accident happened after three people forced their way onto the race area on a motorbike and were struck by an oncoming car driven by defending champion Gaurav Gill. All three of them died on the spot. The victims were identified by local reports as Ram Singh (42), his wife Pushpa (40) and Jithendra (15).

Gill himself was injured in the crash and was admitted to a local hospital with respiratory issues caused by chest trauma. “The rally had to be brought to an end after a car hit a motorcycle carrying three people. They forcibly entered the barricaded area, breaking past the security barrier while the stage was still green. The driver was moving at high speed and could not even see the motorbike as it emerged at a sharp turn,” Arvind Balan, the local organiser of the rally, said. The accident took place just before the finish line of the first stage.

Vamsi Merla, one of the promoters of INRC, reiterated that there was nothing the driver could have done. “It was a complete surprise for the driver,” he said. “The field marshals, many of whom are locals, tried to stop the people from going. He tried to avoid the people but there was no way he could have done so.

“The organisers had done their level best to ensure that all safety precautions were in place and all necessary permissions had been taken. But unfortunately, this incident has happened.”“It was an unfortunate incident that took place despite all the safety measures being in place,” said J Prithiviraj, president of FMSCI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp