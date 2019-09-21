Three dead in mishap as Jodhpur rally gets called off

Express News Service By

JODHPUR : An unfortunate accident right after the start of Rally of Jodhpur — third round of Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) — saw the event being called off on Saturday.According to rally officials, the accident happened after three people forced their way onto the race area on a motorbike and were struck by an oncoming car driven by defending champion Gaurav Gill. All three of them died on the spot. The victims were identified by local reports as Ram Singh (42), his wife Pushpa (40) and Jithendra (15).

Gill himself was injured in the crash and was admitted to a local hospital with respiratory issues caused by chest trauma. “The rally had to be brought to an end after a car hit a motorcycle carrying three people. They forcibly entered the barricaded area, breaking past the security barrier while the stage was still green. The driver was moving at high speed and could not even see the motorbike as it emerged at a sharp turn,” Arvind Balan, the local organiser of the rally, said. The accident took place just before the finish line of the first stage.

Vamsi Merla, one of the promoters of INRC, reiterated that there was nothing the driver could have done. “It was a complete surprise for the driver,” he said. “The field marshals, many of whom are locals, tried to stop the people from going. He tried to avoid the people but there was no way he could have done so.

“The organisers had done their level best to ensure that all safety precautions were in place and all necessary permissions had been taken. But unfortunately, this incident has happened.”“It was an unfortunate incident that took place despite all the safety measures being in place,” said J Prithiviraj, president of FMSCI.