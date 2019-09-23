Home Sport Other

Four-day Indian Railways All India Kabaddi Championship for Women will begin in Patna from Tuesday

The championship is being organised by the sports association of ECR in order to promote women talent in kabaddi sport at newly built ultra-modern Patliputra sports complex in Patna.

Kabaddi

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The East Central Railway (ECR), headquartered at Hajipur with five divisions under its command, is going to host this year Indian Railway’s 4-day long 43rd All India Kabaddi Championship for Women from Tuesday to Friday in Patna with much fanfare.

The championship is being organised by the sports association of East Central Railway (ECR) in order to promote women talent in kabaddi sport at newly built ultra-modern Patliputra sports complex in Patna.

Chief spokesperson of ECR Rajesh Kumar told the media that general manager of zone LC Trivedi will inaugurate the Kabbadi championship in which the players of total eight railway zones included the hosting ECR, will play from September 24 to 27.

Other zones, which have sent their women Kabbadi players, are the Western Railway, Central Railway, Southern Railway, South-Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, South Central Railway, Northern Railway and East Central Railway at Hajipur.

“In this championship, total 96 woman players of Kabbadi and 28 technical sports officials are participating in this national-level sport event”, Kumar said, adding that the ECR had hosted the same sport event in 206 also for boys players of Kabbadi.

The 42nd All India Railway Kabbadi Championship for women in 2018 was held in Hyderabad in which women players of many zones included the ECR had participated.

