Painful end to a promising start

Sushil’s encouragement helps Deepak Punia brave injuries till semifinal, but unbearable pain forces youngster to withdraw from the 86kg summit clash and settle for silver

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:29 AM

Deepak Punia was highlight of India’s World Championships campaign in Nur-Sultan

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Saturday, Deepak Punia had qualified for 2020 Olympics, winning a closely-contested 86kg World Championships quarterfinal against Colombia’s Carlos Arturo Izquierdo Mendez 7-6 in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). But the injuries he suffered on his left ankle and right eye during his opening bout against Kazakh wrestler Adilet Davlumbayev had started troubling him, leaving him demotivated and exhausted.

It was then the country’s most decorated wrestler, Sushil Kumar, had to step in. Hailing from the same cradle of wrestling, Chhatrasal Stadium, Sushil is like a mentor to Punia. He pushed the grappler to go for greater glory.

“Deepak had already fought three bouts with injuries before the semifinal,” said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. “He was worn out and doubts had started creeping in. Then Sushil stepped in and motivated him to go for a medal. Deepak trains at Chhatrasal and always looks up to Sushil for guidance. Who else could have motivated him better?”
Unfortunately, Deepak’s courageous battle ended with a withdrawal from the final bout. WFI and doctors arrived at the decision, keeping in mind future events including the 2020 Games. An aggravation could have led to a six-month lay-off.

“It was a difficult decision. But if he’d taken the mat in the final, he would have worsened his injuries. That could have affected his Olympic preparations,” said Singh. He added that Deepak couldn’t see after waking up on Sunday morning since his eyes were swollen. The youngster’s ankle had also flared up, and he could hardly stand.

“Deepak will take at least a month to recover now. We don’t want to risk him ahead of the Olympics, which is only 11 months away. So we decided to withdraw.”
The 20-year-old was shaken and blamed it on his misfortune. “Medicines have reduced the pain, but I cannot put my left foot on the ground. It’s all swollen, along with my right eye. Doctors are saying that my ankle has sprained. Only an MRI scan can confirm the damage,” said Deepak.
Deepak reached the final with wins over Adilet, Bakhodur Kodirov, Carlos and Stefan Reichmuth, and was scheduled to take on Iranian Hassan Aliazam Yazdanicharati on Sunday. “The Iranian wrestlers were staying in the same hotel where Indians were accommodated. They have seen Deepak limping. His opponent would have used Deepak’s injuries to his advantage. We want to protect him for future events,” the WFI president opined.

Before arriving at the decision, Deepak spoke to his parents and childhood coach Vi­r­e­n­der Dalal for advice. “We to­ld him to take decision depe­nding on the situation. It’s heartbreaking, but he can ma­ke up for the loss in future,” he said.
 

