Sandhu, Akhil all praise for boxers

Indian boxers’ notable show at World Championships has dr­awn praise from all qu­arters. Deservedly so.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Panghal became the first Indian male boxer to win a silver at Worlds

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian boxers’ notable show at World Championships has dr­awn praise from all qu­arters. Deservedly so. Amit Panghal became first Indian to reach the final of the big-ticket event in Ekaterinburg, wh­ile Manish Kaushik bag­ged bronze to help the country get two Worlds medals for the first time. Before leaving for Russia, India had just won four (all bronze) in the history of this competition.
Former India national coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu was impressed with this path-breaking journey. “I’m all praise for the performance of Indian boxers, especially Amit.” he said. 

On Friday, Panghal had taken the road never travelled by an Indian men’s boxer. Overcoming Kazhakstan’s Saken Bibossinov 3-2 in the semifinals, the flyweight (52kg) was trending on social media. Twenty four hours later, he was denied the icing on the cake by Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan. The scoreline (5-0) flattered the Uzbek boxer. “He could have won gold. Both boxers gave their 100 per cent. I couldn’t spot a single moment where Amit tried to shirk. The Uzbek was equally strong,” Sandhu, who oversaw Amit for a brief period in his early days at the national camp, opined.

Sandhu is the longest-serving coach for India till date. Under him, the country has witnessed many highs. The most notable being Vijender Singh’s bronze at the 2008 Olympics. That feat had inspired many to pick up gloves. The Dronacharya awardee, who was active as a coach till 2017, said that Panghal’s groundbreaking show could have the same impact.
“When Vijender gave that medal and Akhil (Kumar) stu­nned top-ranked boxers en route quarterfinals, they woke the nation up. A lot of youngsters took up the sport after that. Amit’s silver will end up being like that.”

Following Boxing Federation of India’s inception in May 2016, the sport and its me­dal count have seen a ste­a­dy rise. Former champ Akhil Kumar was also thrilled by the fight Panghal & Co put up. He believes that this is the golden period of Indian boxing. “The boxers have had support from all quarters. The federation and the sports ministry have been proactive. The results are there to see.” 
Sandhu believes that this is just the beginning, and he hopes that the boxers can build on this show and do well in the Olympics. “I expect more results like this in the coming days. And I’m sure they’ll do well in Tokyo.” 

Apart from the duo, Kavinder Singh Bisht and S Sanjeet also put up a brave display at the Worlds, just falling short in the quarterfinal hurdle. Akhil feels that it’s vital to encourage everyone. “We only remember the winners. We sh­ould not forget the rest. Ta­ke the case of Sanjeet. He showed that he belongs at the top level. He was highly impressive.”

