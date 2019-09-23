Veeraragavan and Bharath efforts give TVS victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Bharth Kumar (3/23) and V Veeraragavan (3/8) helped Lucas TVS beat Delphi TVS by eight wickets in the 16th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur District CA Trophy. In another match, SSCPL defeated MFL by one run.

Brief scores: Group B: Delphi TVS 66 in 19.1 ovs (P Bharth Kumar 3/23, V Veeraragavan 3/8) lost to Lucas TVS 72/2 in 13.1 ovs (TSR Venkateswara 29 n.o.). SSCPL (Seaways Shipping) 201/9 in 30 ovs (R Goutham 66; S Kumar 3/33) bt MFL 200/6 in 30 ovs (J Govarthan 76 n.o; N Ganesh 3/22).

Hockey umpires workshop

Chennai Hockey Association will be conducting an elite umpires workshop on September 27 and 28, 2019. It will be held from 10.30am on Friday at SDAT hockey stadium in Egmore. Candidates should report an hour before the start of the programme. For further details, contact: 9444111884, 9444060408, 9884239914.