Veterans in fray for other posts

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling dispensation of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has taken a cue from its state team, proposing a strong list of office-bearers with a mix of experience and youth at the executive committee on Sunday.

The names of the new candidates will be enrolled in the coming days, and they will contest at the AGM on Thursday.

Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI and ICC chief N Srinivasan, is the name that stands out. She will be backed by a team that has solid experience in administration and running of various clubs.

The names of a few former cricketers was speculated for several key posts, but with none willing to forgo their cricketing, coaching and commentary assignments, the current group that runs TNCA has gone back to experienced club secretaries.

“As per the Lodha recommendations, we wanted to bring in cricketers into the administration. But all of them — the names that were doing the rounds and others who were considered — were not willing to leave their jobs, be it coaching or commentary,” said a senior club secretary. “Many of the other players we had in mind said they may not have time to devote to administration. It’s almost a full-time job, considering the volume of matches that TNCA conducts every year.’’

RS Ramasamy of Salem District Cricket Association is most likely to be the new secretary. “Eagle” Shankar is touted to be joint secretary, while J Parthasarathy will mostly be the new treasurer.

Ramasamy has good experience in cricket administration. Shankar has for long been in TNCA’s executive committee, and has donned various roles for conducting IPL. He is considered to be close to both Srinivasan and Kasi Viswanathan.

Parthasarathy is the son of former TNCA vice-president SR Jagannathan, and is a member of the finance committee for the current season. He has a degree in engineering, and has also done a masters in business administration. Parthasarathy is currently a professor at Loyola Institute of Business Administration.

Former Cricket Association of Puducherry secretary P Damodaren, who owns a couple of clubs in the TNCA league, is backing Rupa and her team. “I’ve already spoken to Srinivasan. I told him that if Rupa is standing for the president’s post, I will fully support her.’’

