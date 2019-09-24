Bulgarian boxer dies after using cousin's licence for professional fights

By AFP

SOFIA: A Bulgarian boxer who had been fighting professionally under his cousin's identity for a year has died following a bout, the Bulgarian Boxing Federation said on Monday.

The BBF had originally announced the death of Isus Velichkov before he posted on Facebook it was his relative Boris Velichkov who had passed away in hospital after fighting Albanian Ardit Murja in a featherweight contest on Saturday.

Isus, 21, told television channel bTV, Boris had been using his professional card for eight fights during the past year as he wanted to gain experience before using his own name publically.