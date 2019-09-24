Indian Olympic Association to talk for shooting for 2020 Commonwealth Games on November 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A high-stakes meeting in November will, in all likelihood, decide what India will do vis-a-vis the 2022 Commonwealth Games. After the Games Organising Committee decided to exclude shooting because of various infrastructural and logistical challenges, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) threatened to pull out from the Games. To try and convince the IOA not to do anything radical, the Commonwealth Games Federation’s chief Louise Martin will likely meet IOA president Narinder Batra on November 14.

Batra conveyed the same in a letter addressed to Martin. “(...) as suggested by you in year email dated 21.09.2019, we agree to start from November 14. The agenda for the meeting will revolve around “India’s engagement moving forward and for meeting with Hon’ble Sports Minister (Kiren Rijiju),” Batra wrote. “I will be requesting the Hon’ble Sports Minister of India for the meeting once the exact dates are finalised between us.”

Batra’s correspondence was to Martin’s letter dated September 16. In that letter, the CGF chief had highlighted three areas which they would like to discuss during the meeting.