Home Sport Other

Indian Olympic Association to talk for shooting for 2020 Commonwealth Games on November 14

Batra’s correspondence was to Martin’s letter dated September 16. In that letter, the CGF chief had highlighted three areas which they would like to discuss during the meeting.

Published: 24th September 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Shooting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A high-stakes meeting in November will, in all likelihood, decide what India will do vis-a-vis the 2022 Commonwealth Games. After the Games Organising Committee decided to exclude shooting because of various infrastructural and logistical challenges, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) threatened to pull out from the Games. To try and convince the IOA not to do anything radical, the Commonwealth Games Federation’s chief  Louise Martin will likely meet IOA president Narinder Batra on November 14.

Batra conveyed the same in a letter addressed to Martin. “(...) as suggested by you in year email dated 21.09.2019, we agree to start from November 14. The agenda for the meeting will revolve around “India’s engagement moving forward and for meeting with Hon’ble Sports Minister (Kiren Rijiju),” Batra wrote. “I will be requesting the Hon’ble Sports Minister of India for the meeting once the exact dates are finalised between us.”

Batra’s correspondence was to Martin’s letter dated September 16. In that letter, the CGF chief had highlighted three areas which they would like to discuss during the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association 2022 Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games shooting Games Organising Committee Commonwealth Games Federation
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp