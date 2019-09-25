Harsh Japanese lesson for hapless Indian women basketball players

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India came into the Women’s Asia Cup with a strong two-month long preparatory camp, but that counted for nothing against the class of Japan during their opening encounter on Tuesday. The Asian giants stamped their authority over the hosts, who lost the encounter 27-103 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

There is no denying the fact that Japan are a superior side, but India wilted when they were put under pressure. They gave away the ball easily which lead to eleven turnovers. Their defence was all over the place as the Japanese were allowed free drive-in to the paint area. The 14-three pointers they had suggested India gave too much of a space even beyond the arc.

Right from the first quarter, the contrast in quality spoke volumes. If Japan had their A game going with a three-pointer from Himawari Akaho inside the first minute, India struggled to make their chances count from even close range. Things did not improve for India, who were unable to handle the movement of the Japanese players. They were easily a superior team. Japan took 28-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Some of the Indian heads dropped, but that was bound to happen against a team like Japan, who are the defending champions for a reason.

Japan’s dominance could be seen from the scoresheet after the completion of the first half. Barring Aya Watanabe, all the Japanese players had a basket against their name with Akaho being the star performer. She scored 13 in the first half, helping her team attain 50-18 lead. India, on the other hand, still had seven players on the roster, yet to score a single point.

The second-half was no different with India unable to penetrate Japan’s defence as the defending champions upped their game on both sides of the floor. Akaho finished the match with 23 points, which also included three three-pointers.

Though India lost the encounter, Shireen Vijay Limaye (11 points) deserves a special mention. She was one of the best players on the court for India, fighting against the Japanese might.

Result: Japan 103 (Himawari Akaho 23, Sanae Motokawa 16, Saki Hayashi 11, Evelyn Mawuli 11, Moeko Nagaoka 10) beat India 27 (Shireen Limaye 11).