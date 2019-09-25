Home Sport Other

PT Usha conferred with IAAF Veteran Pin Award

PT Usha receiving the award from IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Indian athlete and Olympian P.T. Usha has been conferred with the prestigious International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Veteran Pin Award.

"Expressing my deep gratitude towards IAAF and President Sebestian Coe for awarding me the Veteran Pin at the 52nd IAAF conference in Doha. I look forward to continually contributing to the growth of athletics in our country!" Usha tweeted on Wednesday.

Along with the tweet, she also posted pictures of her receiving the award from IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

Usha is known for her stellar performance at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where she missed the bronze medal in the 400m hurdles finals by 1/100 second.

The 'Payyoli Express' was awarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1983. Two years later in 1985, she was conferred with the Padma Shri Award.

