Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu joins Team Visa for Tokyo Olympics

Team Visa athletes are selected on the basis of their expected demonstration of strong competitive performance at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, regardless of nationality and background.

Published: 25th September 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu (Photo | Twitter)

PV Sindhu (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Visa, the global leader in payments technology, has signed up newly crowned World Champion P.V. Sindhu as an athlete member of Team Visa for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Team Visa athletes are selected on the basis of their expected demonstration of strong competitive performance at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, regardless of nationality and background.

Speaking on the association, Sindhu said, "Every player expects a strong support system, personally and professionally. Visa comes across at the right time when the world and my country will be closely following the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. It feels great to be a part of Team Visa, and I look forward to making India proud again."

T.R. Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia said, "Team Visa is our initiative to enable these endeavours to support competitive athletes. While PV Sindhu has already set the gold standard in Indian sports, we are excited to partner with her as she gears up for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Visa will provide these athletes with tools and resources including funding support and financial literacy training. Since the programme began in 2000, Team Visa has supported over 400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls from around the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympic Games PV Sindhu Team Visa
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp