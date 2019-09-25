PV Sindhu joins Team Visa for Tokyo Olympics

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Visa, the global leader in payments technology, has signed up newly crowned World Champion P.V. Sindhu as an athlete member of Team Visa for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Team Visa athletes are selected on the basis of their expected demonstration of strong competitive performance at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, regardless of nationality and background.

Speaking on the association, Sindhu said, "Every player expects a strong support system, personally and professionally. Visa comes across at the right time when the world and my country will be closely following the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. It feels great to be a part of Team Visa, and I look forward to making India proud again."

T.R. Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia said, "Team Visa is our initiative to enable these endeavours to support competitive athletes. While PV Sindhu has already set the gold standard in Indian sports, we are excited to partner with her as she gears up for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Visa will provide these athletes with tools and resources including funding support and financial literacy training. Since the programme began in 2000, Team Visa has supported over 400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls from around the world.