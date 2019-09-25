Home Sport Other

Wrestler Deepak Punia determined to overcome injury woes

 In July, when Deepak Punia qualified for the World Championships after winning the 86kg trials in New Delhi, his focus was on doing well at the Junior World Championships.

Published: 25th September 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (C) has promised all help to the wrestlers

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (C) has promised all help to the wrestlers (Photo| PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In July, when Deepak Punia qualified for the World Championships after winning the 86kg trials in New Delhi, his focus was on doing well at the Junior World Championships. The grappler himself had admitted that the senior event would be an eye-opener of sorts for him.

Fast forward two months and on Tuesday, he was posing with the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with a World Championships silver medal adorning his neck at the SAI headquarters here. Before that, he had become India’s first junior world champion in 18 years. "The junior gold medal actually gave me confidence that I could take on the big guns. And I was confident of qualifying for the Olympics, which was my main aim," said Punia.

Even though he fulfilled his aim, Deepak was on the cusp of creating history in Kazakhstan. Prior to his final bout against Iran’s Olympic champion Hassan Yazdani, his ankle refused to go along with his will, prompting him to pull out and settle for silver. "The injury happened in the first bout itself and it kept on aggravating from there. I’m thankful to Pehelwanji (Sushil Kumar) for being there with me. He encouraged me to continue wrestling with the pain as it was a matter of national pride," he said.

He was aiming to become only the second Indian wrestler to become a world champion after Sushil in 2010. "On the final matchday, the pain was too much to take. The cold weather did me no favours! I knew I was taking a risk but I went there with the aim to qualify for the Olympics, so it was a risk worth taking," he added.

There were fears that it could prove to be a big setback as the young grappler was unable to put weight on his leg. But he allayed those fears by saying that it is not as bad as feared. “If I would have fought in the final, physios were saying surgery would be required. In hindsight, it was the right call to take despite my disappointment. The injury is expected to heal in 15-20 days time and I will continue physiotherapy and rehab.”

It was last Diwali that he spent some quality time back home and Deepak is looking forward to clearing his mind back in his private space. He also got a taste of the euphoria the Indian contingent created post their multiple medal-winning show. “So many people came late at night to welcome us. Almost my entire village was here. I’m really looking forward to spending quality time at home.”

Cadet champion, junior champion and now senior silver winner, the 20-year-old knows he will be a marked man from now on. And he is determined to improve his own game so that he can continue in the same vein. “I need to work on my technique. The Worlds gave me the chance to look at other wrestlers to understand where I stand. I will work accordingly once I regain full fitness,” he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepak Punia Wrestling World Championships Junior Wrestling World Championships Deepak Punia injury Deepak Punia recovery
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp