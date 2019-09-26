Home Sport Other

After World Championships medal, Vinesh Phogat dreaming of Olympics again

Three years after being stretchered off the mat during her quarterfinal bout, she is looking forward to another crack at the unfulfilled dream, something that keeps her going despite the travails.

Vinesh Phogat

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vinesh Phogat was considered one of India’s brightest medal prospects for the Rio Olympics. But what transpired back then is something that the wrestler is till grappling with as she looks forward to the next edition of the quadrennial extravaganza.

She had to be stretchered off the mat during her quarterfinal bout. Three years later, Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a quota place as well as ticking off another item in her bucket list: a World Championships medal. Now, she is looking forward to another crack at the unfulfilled dream, something that keeps her going despite the travails.

“I never thought that I would recover and reach the Olympics again. I always keep thinking of getting another chance to win an Olympic medal. Even when I would get tired in training, thoughts of my Olympic dream kept me going. I used the frustration of the last Olympics to secure the quota and it was a big weight off my shoulder,” she said.

The Arjuna awardee has had to change her weight category over the years — she started off in the 48kg category where she won gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She again had to change to 50kg for the 2018 season and success followed yet again as she clinched gold in both CWG and Asian Games last year. Now competing in 53kg category, Vinesh’s decision was vindicated with a bronze in Kazakhstan.

“I have won six tournaments now in the new weight category but it is still early days for me in it. I do not want to leave things to chance in my preparations for Tokyo. The Worlds medal gives me confidence but even then I have to improve upon a lot of mistakes as over there you might not get a second chance.”
Among the things she is working on with her personal coach, Woller Akosare of Hungary, are strengthening of her upper-body as well as her game play and technique. And her positive attitude has helped her immensely in her career.

“Losing has taught me a lot. And I believe an athlete can improve only when they are beaten. And I have always kept myself in the right frame of mind as only you are the architect of your destiny. People expect the world from me but athletes from all countries compete to win gold. So a loss is inevitable. It is how you do thereafter which is more important.”

The grappler has once again got the entire nation dreaming of Olympic success. And with it comes intense pressure. But she seems to be handling things quite well. “Olympics is a huge thing and any athlete will feel the pressure. People will have expectations only if they believe in you. I take this belief as a blessing,” she said.

