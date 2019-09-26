All India Chess Federation ponders move as Bengal Chess Association gets stay order

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Chess Federation’s (AICF) inquiry into allegations of administrative irregularities in the Bengal unit and conducting elections has hit a legal roadblock. The Bengal Chess Association (BCA) has obtained a stay order that restrains the federation and the committee it has appointed to look into the matter from issuing instructions regarding elections.

Taking legal opinion after having received the order from the BCA, the AICF is set to discuss the issue at its central council meeting in New Delhi on October 15. The central council is the highest decision-making body of the federation. It is not yet decided whether the governing body of chess in the country will challenge the injunction or wait for the BCA’s next move.

“Ideally, we would like to sort out differences through discussion. But anybody can go to court. We received a communication from the BCA yesterday and our legal experts are going through it. What the AICF does will be finalised after consulting them. This is on the agenda of our central council meeting,” AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said.

The BCA got an order on Tuesday from the Third Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division) of Kolkata’s Alipore Court which says it was "restraining AICF and Mr AN Reddy, Chairman of the AICF Enquiry Committee, from issuing any direction on BCA relating to Elections."