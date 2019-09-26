Home Sport Other

All India Chess Federation ponders move as Bengal Chess Association gets stay order

The Bengal Chess Association (BCA) has obtained a stay order that restrains the federation and the committee it has appointed to look into the matter from issuing instructions regarding elections.

Published: 26th September 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Chess Federation’s (AICF) inquiry into allegations of administrative irregularities in the Bengal unit and conducting elections has hit a legal roadblock. The Bengal Chess Association (BCA) has obtained a stay order that restrains the federation and the committee it has appointed to look into the matter from issuing instructions regarding elections.

Taking legal opinion after having received the order from the BCA, the AICF is set to discuss the issue at its central council meeting in New Delhi on October 15. The central council is the highest decision-making body of the federation. It is not yet decided whether the governing body of chess in the country will challenge the injunction or wait for the BCA’s next move.

“Ideally, we would like to sort out differences through discussion. But anybody can go to court. We received a communication from the BCA yesterday and our legal experts are going through it. What the AICF does will be finalised after consulting them. This is on the agenda of our central council meeting,” AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said.

The BCA got an order on Tuesday from the Third Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division) of Kolkata’s Alipore Court which says it was "restraining AICF and Mr AN Reddy, Chairman of the AICF Enquiry Committee, from issuing any direction on BCA relating to Elections."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Chess Federation Bengal Chess Association
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp