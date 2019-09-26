Commonwealth Games Federation disappointed with IOA chief's comments on games

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra called the Commonwealth Games ‘a waste of time and money’, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive officer, David Grevemberg, termed the comment ‘disappointing and surprising’. Excerpts:

On Batra’s comments

A bit disappointed and surprised. The meeting in November is now more important than ever. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has undergone a tremendous transformation and our strategic plan reflects that. It was refreshed in consultation with all our members, including India who were represented by Mr Rajiv Mehta.

It’s important we cascade this across Indian sport. I appreciate the frankness and openness. Clearly, we have a lot to talk about. The approach will be respect, listen, learn and contribute. I look forward to meeting Dr Batra, clarify and come to some accord on shooting. I am excited to see Delhi’s legacy and Indian sport’s progress in the last 10 years and help the IOA to start mobilising the Commonwealth brand in India. The optional sports are very clearly mentioned in the CGF constitution, which was approved by our members. India was in the room and voted for it in 2015.

On India’s boycott call

I wouldn’t want to speculate. Our focus is on providing great opportunities to Indian athletes. Ours is the most inclusive programme, with para and able-bodied athletes competing together. These are relevant areas and there is a real element in collaborating with countries with a shared history. I hope we can take this opportunity to ensure India does have a leadership role in the Commonwealth. This is a chance to understand India’s ambition.

The budget for the Games are taxpayers’ money — local and national. They have to show clear value for it. For example, track cycling is an optional sport even though it is popular. We are looking to optimise the cost-efficiency. The proposed budget (for Birmingham) is less than 2018.

On CWG, perhaps, representing slavery

Modern Commonwealth is more relevant than before. It is a way to go beyond the shared colonial history of the Commonwealth and implement values like peace, prosperity and human rights throughout the Commonwealth region. Our Transformation 2022 programme speaks a lot more about this and we are looking at countries like India to play a big role in promoting this. We can use sport and use the Commonwealth to take big steps to address issues like legacy of slavery, religious sectarianism and indigenous people.

Shooting can still be there?

The programme is what it is today. These are the decisions in our constitution. This is not your money or my money, this is the British government’s money, this decision wasn’t taken by one person. There are rules. We understand British shooting is looking to host Commonwealth Shooting meet and we are supportive of that. We need to know how ISSF can develop shooting in the Commonwealth. We are here to work in collaboration.