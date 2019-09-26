Home Sport Other

Golfer Anirban Lahiri​ continues quest at Safeway Championships

It was a difficult 2018-19 season for Lahiri after failing to finish in Top-125 and he had to go through the Korn Ferry Final Series to get back his card.

Published: 26th September 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 01:11 PM

Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri (File photo| AP)

By PTI

SILVERADO (ILLINOIS): India's Anirban Lahiri will continue his quest to rack up some early points as he plays for the third week in succession in the Fall season of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. It was a difficult 2018-19 season for Lahiri after failing to finish in Top-125 and he had to go through the Korn Ferry Final Series to get back his card.

He did that well with a tied seventh and tied fifth place in the two events he played in before a hurricane hit Palm Beach, Florida, where he stays. On the main Tour, he missed the cut at 'A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier' but had a decent start at Sandersan Farms with 69-70.

He, however, fell back with a 74 on the third day and even a 69 on the final day saw him finish only tied 45th at a course, where Sebastian Munoz became the first Colombian to win on the PGA Tour, a week after Joaquin Niemann became the first Chilean to win on the Tour at Greenbrier.

At Sanderson Farms, Koreans Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An were second and third, strengthening their position to get to the President's Cup team, something Lahiri had done in last two editions in 2015 and 2017.

In 2019, Lahiri's only Top-10s have been at the Korn Ferry Series. Lahiri tees off in the company of Kevin Streelman and Chesson Hadley from back nine at 11.55 am in the first round and he will be looking forward for a change in fortunes.

Among the players kicking off their season at the Safeway Championships are major winners Adam Scott and Francesco Molinari. Also opening their season this week are Phil Mickelson and Sungjae Im.

Other top names include 2019 US Presidents Cup team members Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and International players Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer and C T Pan.

Former FedExCup champion Justin Thomas is using his first start of the season to implore others to be mindful of skin cancer signs. Thomas recently underwent surgery to remove a mole that exhibited early signs of melanoma.

