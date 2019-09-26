Home Sport Other

Kashyap lone Indian shuttler to enter Korea Open quarters; Sindhu loses, Saina retires

Parupalli Kashyap

Indian badminton star Parupalli Kashyap (File |AP)

By PTI

INCHEON: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday advanced to the Korea Open men's singles quarterfinal after a three-game triumph over Malaysia's Daren Liew.

The 33-year-old from Hyderabad prevailed 21-17 11-21 21-12 over Daren, who is a 2018 World Championship bronze medallist, in a contest that lasted 56 minutes.

"In the second game, he was playing really well. I was struggling and once he had a big lead, he played some very good shots. It was tough to level the scores.  In the third game, I pushed the tempo and played a fast-paced game. I didn't give him a big lead.," he said.

He will next square off against former world no 2, Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen, an opponent he last played five years ago at the Denmark Open.

The 31-year-old Danish shuttler beat eighth-seeded Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 17-21 21-16 21-13 in 58 minutes.

Overall, Kashyap has a 2-4 record against Jorgensen, a 2015 World Championship bronze medallist.

On playing Jorgensen after a long gap, Kashyap said: "It would be a good match. He beat Ginting, so he is in good form. I don't know why he didn't play China Open.  It will be a tough match. Let's see."

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist is the lone Indian left in the fray in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Kashyap entered the match with a 2-2 head-to-head record against Daren, having beaten the Malaysian on the way to his Commonwealth Games gold in 2014.

In the match, Daren opened up a 4-2 lead early on but Kashyap ensured he had a 11-8 advantage at the interval.

The Indian reeled off four straight points after the break to make it 15-10.

Daren, however, reduced the deficit to 14-15 before Kashyap accumulated three points at 18-17 to pocket the opening game.

In the second game, Daren came out firing on all cylinders and grabbed 13 straight points to create a huge gap, which Kashyap couldn't bridge to allow the Malaysian to roar back into the contest.

In the decider, Kashyap produced a blazing run, surging from 1-2 to 12-2 with 11 points.

The Indian continued to move ahead even as Daren crumbled.

Earlier, world champion PV Sindhu and the seasoned Saina Nehwal crashed out following first-round setbacks.

While Sindhu lost 7-21 24-22 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in her opening round match, London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21 and 1-8 against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun when she was forced to retire due to illness.

World Championship men's singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth also bowed out early from the tournament.

